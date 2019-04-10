CORNING - Laura Bennett struck out 13 of a potential 15 batters for a no-hitter to propel Corning to a 12-0 victory of Binghamton Wednesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball matchup.

"Laura was dominant on the mound today," Corning head coach Mike Johnston said.

The Hawks wasted no time, plating five runs in the first inning and adding another five spot in the fourth inning.

Kalea Faulk led the Hawks at the dish with three hits including a solo home run and a double. Erin Austin added three hits, two runs and 2 RBIs and Ellie Daugherty posted two hits and 2 RBIs.

Corning had 13 total hits as a team.

"We had a solid effort, I like that we’re picking up where we left off a year ago," said Johnston. "We have some kids that are swinging a good bat right now."

The Hawks improve to 2-0 and will host Ithaca today at 5 p.m. in their next contest

Addison 17, Arkport-Canaseraga 14

ADDISON - Addison got past Arkport-Canaseraga Wednesday 17-14 in a Steuben County Athletic Association contest.

Elaina Cornell had three hits and 5 RBIs for the Knights while Sarah Learn also added three hits and Gabby Coletta had two hits, 2 RBIs and scored three runs.

"The top of the order came through with runs, we got our bats on the ball," Addison head coach Oakley Hayes said. "It was nice to see."

Addison improves to 1-4 and will travel to Avoca-Prattsburgh in its next contest.

Williamson 4, Addison 3

WILLIAMSON - Williamson topped Addison 4-3 Saturday, April 6 in a non-league softball contest on a wild pitch in eight innings.

Emylee Yusko tossed a complete game for Williamson and punched out 11 batters.

Bionca Conklin led the Knights at the plate with two hits and an RBI and Gabby Coletta added a hit and an RBI.

Becca Knowles threw 7+ innings for Addison.

Wellsville 11, Addison 5

WELLSVILLE - Wellsville got past Addison 11-5 Monday in a non-league baseball contest.

The Knights took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Wellsville responded with nine runs in the final two frames.

Gabby Coletta led Addison with two hits and 2 RBIs.

Ashley Reitz had four hits and 3 RBIs for the Lions and Morgan Sibble added 3 RBIs.

Baseball

Prattsburgh 10, Avoca 5

PRATTSBURGH - Prattsburgh topped Avoca 10-5 Wednesday in a Steuben County League baseball matchup.

"We got some good pitching and had some timely hitting," Prattsburgh head coach Brian Putnam said.

Leading 7-5 in the sixth inning, Mason Putnam belted a two-run home run for the Vikings and Prattsburgh added another run to keep its advantage.

Prattsburgh led the game off with three runs in the first inning and seven runs through the first three innings.

Putnam led the Vikings with two hits and 2 RBIs. Caleb Clements added two RBIs and JT Campbell had two hits.

Clements tossed give innings for the victory for Prattsburgh.

Haverling 19, Pavillion 8

The Rams got into the win column tonight up in Pavillion on Tuesday.

The Rams scored early and were up by 10 in the bottom of the 5th, but Pavilion wouldn't go quietly.

The Rams banged out 16 hits while pavilion had 9 and each team struggled with the wind and cold with 5 errors.

Alec Sestak had four hits and 7 RBIs to lead the Rams while AJ Brotz was 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored and Cayden Mattison also added three hits.

The Rams used two freshman pitchers in AJ Brotz and Cayden Mattison. Brotz started throwing five and Mattison closed it out.

Tennis

Watkins Glen 7, Union-Springs 0

WATKINS - Watkins Glen swept Union Springs 7-0 on the courts Wednesday.

"The team played very well again today," Watkins Glen head coach Scott Morse said. "I continue to see improvement throughout the team. It’s a great group of kids and it’s a pleasure to coach them!"

Nate Wickham (6-1,1-6, 6-2), Dylan Morse (6-1, 6-0), Clint Craven (6-0, 6-0) and Jonathon Hatch (7-5, 4-6, 7-5) earned singles wins for the Senecas.

The duos of Hannah Morse & Jill Cantieni (6-0, 6-0), Ali LaMoreaux & Bryson Simmons (6-1, 6-0) and Kathleen Clifford & Enkang Lin (6-0, 6-0) won doubles.

Boys outdoor track

Corning 85, Elmira 56

ELMIRA - Corning edged Elmira 85-56 in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference outdoor track meet Tuesday in Elmira.

Cole Marks won the 110 meter hurdles for Elmira (16.43) and Jhamir Brown was a triple winner for the Express in the 400 meter dash (51.24), long jump (20’07.00") and the triple jump (41’00.50"). Jakub Ziembicki placed first in the pole vault (11’09.00").

For the Hawks, Harrison Lynch took first in the 100 meter dash (12.10), Bryce Derick posted a win in the 1,600 meter run (4:37.08), John Cleary placed first in the 800 meter run (2:02.27), Kyle Zaidel won the 200 meter dash (24.31), Matt Gensel took first in the 3,200 meter run (10:36.01), Bobby Mechalke won the shot put (44’06.50") and the discus (119’01.00") and Tyrus Friedrichsen won the high jump (5’08.00").

Girls outdoor track

Corning 103, Elmira 38

ELMIRA - The Corning girls ran past Elmira 103-38 Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference outdoor track meet.

For the Hawks, Lindsey Butler was a double individual winner in the 100 meter hurdles (16.98) and the 200 meter dash (28.32). Claire Mason took first in the 1,500 meter run (5:10.76) and the 3,000 meter run (11:18.78). Emma Brown won the 400 meter dash (1:02.92), Liz Casey took first in the 400 meter hurdles (1:11.73) and Cleo Baker placed first in the 800 meter run (2:29.36).

Litita Werner was a double winner in the field events for Corning in the shot put (32’07.25") and the discus (96’02.00").

For Elmira, Agrienana Matthewson won two events, the 100 meter dash (13.72) and the long jump (14’05.00"). Allison Wagner picked up a win in the high jump (4’06.00") and Kadee Potter won the pole vault (’06.00").

Mixed outdoor track

Bradford-Hammondsport 58, Campbell-Savona 42; Avoca-Prattsburgh 78 Bradford-Hammondsport 59; Avoca-Prattsburgh 75, Campbell-Savona 45

BRADFORD - Bradford-Hammondsport, Campbell-Savona and Avoca-Prattsburgh competed in a tri-meet Wednesday.

Double individual winners included Tiffany Woodworth from Campbell-Savona in the long jump (11’6") and the discus (64’11"), Jillian Underhill from B-H in the 100 hurdles (19.4) and triple jump (26’51/2"), Hannah Hoerter in the 200 (31.0) and 400 hurdles (1:21.7) and Aubrie Cole in the 3,000 meter run (13:45.1) and the 1,500 meter run (6:25.7).

Winners for Avoca were Faith Loucks (800 meter; 3:57.4), Sophie Beecher (100 sprint; 14.7) and Madisyn Everdyke (high jump, 4’0").

Avoca-Prattsburgh teams placed first in the 1,600 meter relay, 400 meter relay and the 3,200 meter relay.

Canisteo-Greenwood 110, Jasper-Troupsburg 31; Canisteo-Greenwood 75.66, Jasper-Troupsburg 65.33

JASPER - Canisteo-Greenwood edged Jasper-Troupsburg 75.66-65.33 Tuesday in an outdoor track matchup on the boy's side and 110-31 on the girl's side.

For Canisteo-Greenwood, Sarah Coddington took first in the 100 meter dash (13.5) and the 200 (29.3), Keagan Stewart won the 400 meter dash (1:17.1), Kylie Williamson took first in the 400 hurdles (1:13.1), Allie Hurd placed first in the 800 meter run (3:11.1), and Maeve Robarge won the 3,000 meter run (13:31.9).

In the field events, Ireland Greenfield (high jump; 4’4"), Selena Hopsols (triple jump; 29’8"), Allie Smith (long jump; 14’2"), Alexa Robbins (80’4") and Emilee Wright (24’9") had wins for C-G.

Lauren Ross (1,500 meter run; 6:21.1), Lance Baumgarner (110 hurdles; 17.7), Dylan Draper (800 meter run; 2:28.8) for the Wildcats. Reese Draper won the high jump (5’6"), triple jump (34’1.5") and the long jump (16’10").

Autumn Essigman was a double winner in the 100 hurdles (18.1) and the pole vault (7'6").