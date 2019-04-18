The Keuka College Men’s Lacrosse defeated Cazenovia College 10-8 in a North Eastern Athletic Conference game April 17.

Keuka College (8-3, 5-0 NEAC) got a three-goal game from Kacey Gallina (Macedon,). Brandon Clark (Bath) scored two goals and led with four total points. Seth Spurgeon (Chittenango) also added a pair of man-up goals in the game.

Keuka College 10 at Cazenovia College 8

The Green and Gold scored right off the bat as Seth Spurgeon won the opening faceoff and found Connor Cupp (Bath) for the goal seconds into the game. Cazenovia tied it up, but the Wolves answered back with a pair of goals to make it 3-1. After a Wildcat goal, the game looked to be 3-2 after one quarter, but the Wolves struck late. Will York (Canandaigua) and Kasey Gallina each scored in the final 37 seconds as Keuka led 5-2 after the first quarter.

Brandon Clark opened the scoring in the second quarter as the Wolves took a 6-2 lead. It would be a low scoring frame. Cazenovia scored a goal, but Kasey Gallina found the back of the net with 27 seconds left to give the Wolves a 7-3 halftime advantage.

The Wolves pushed their lead to 9-3 with a pair of goals in the third quarter. Cazenovia College scored with five minutes left to make it 9-4. With less than a minute left, Seth Spurgeon scored a man-up goal to end the third with a 10-4 advantage.

The late tally by Spurgeon would prove to be the final goal for Keuka College. Cazenovia College outscored the Wolves 4-0 in the fourth quarter, but Keuka built too big of a lead as the Wolves held onto the 10-8 conference victory.

KC Notes:

• Keuka College moved to 13-1 all-time against Cazenovia College

• The win was the fourth straight road win for Keuka College, the third longest run in program history

The Wolves have the weekend off to prepare for the final week of the regular season. Keuka College will host Hilbert College April 24 and Morrisville State April 27 at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.