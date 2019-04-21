The Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse team bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 16-11 North Eastern Athletic Conference victory over SUNY Poly on Parent’s and Senior Day at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex April 20.

Freshman Madeline Taylor (Oswego) led Keuka College (12-1, 6-1 NEAC) with four goals. Seniors Vanessa Tsarevich (Rochester) and Kendall Neuberger (Penn Yan) each recorded the hat trick with three goals, as did junior Vera Freda (Watertown).

Keuka College 16 vs. SUNY Poly 11

Keuka College wasted no time in scoring as Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan) set up Vanessa Tsarevich for a goal 22 seconds into the game. The Wildcats tied the game up, but the tie was short-lived as Brenna Voigt (Penn Yan) found the back of the goal 23 seconds later. The Wolves would lead 4-2 before SUNY Poly tied it up with 10 minutes left in the half. The Green and Gold scored three straight to build a 7-4 advantage. The Wildcats closed the half with a pair of goals but Keuka College remained ahead 7-6 at the half.

SUNY Poly opened the second half with a pair of goals as they tied the game and took an 8-7 lead. Keuka College responded in an unusual fashion. The Wolves had a player out with a yellow card, but Kendall Neuberger and Vera Freda each scored goals on the man-down to regain the lead. Those two goals sparked 7-0 run for the Wolves over the next 10 minutes as Keuka pushed their lead to 14-8. SUNY Poly snapped the streak with nine minutes left, but Neuberger and Freda answered right back with a goal apiece. SUNY Poly closed the game with two goals but the Wolves continued onto the 16-11 victory.

KC Notes:

• Keuka College improves to 7-1 all-time against SUNY Poly

• The Wolves won their eighth game at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex, tying the 2014 for most in program history

• The 2019 team surpassed last season’s goal total. The Wolves has 269 goals this season, second-most in program history

• The Wolves held a 20-9 advantage in draw controls against the Wildcats

• Vanessa Tsarevich joined the 100 goal club on Saturday

• Kendall Neuberger moved to third on both the career assists and groundball list. The senior now has 68 assists and 165 groundballs in her four seasons

• It was the 50th win at Keuka College for Head Coach Eryn McCaffrey-Jacobs

Up Next for Keuka College: The Wolves will close the 2019 regular season next weekend with a pair of games in Pennsylvania. Keuka College will begin the road trip on Friday afternoon at Penn St.-Abington. The Wolves will then face Lancaster Bible College in the regular season finale on Saturday afternoon.