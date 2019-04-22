The Penn Yan baseball team traveled to Myrtle Beach last week to play games they hope will help prepare them for the rest of their battle in the Finger Lakes East this season. The team started off playing Dixie, South Carolina, losing 14-2.

Tyler Bouchard led the way offensively with two hits and an RBI.

The team followed that game up with a 10-0 loss to School Without Walls from Washington, D.C. Peyton Schuck and Matt Moniot had the only hits for Penn Yan. Andrew Rossi turned in a nice game defensively.

The team plays Pal-Mac at home Tuesday and travels to Wayne Thursday.