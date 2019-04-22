Many of us were subject to the whims of April in Central New York last week. Others, however, like the Penn Yan softball team, were able to head south over spring break and enjoy more temperate weather while fitting in some games.

The team played four contests in Myrtle Beach last week, dropping all four. The team lost 9-5 to Cloudland (Tennessee), lost 14-0 to Southlakes (Virginia), lost 6-0 to Eastside (Virginia), and lost 9-0 to Newark.

Head coach Melissa Armsden was pleased with the progress the team made during the trip south.

“The game was a big improvement for us,” Armsden said of the game against Cloudland. “We scored runs. Our bats came alive for the first time in a while. We learned a lot this week and are ready to come home and fight.”

Penn Yan scored two runs in the third inning and added three more in the seventh. The Mustangs had been shut out their previous three games. Serina Sheradin had a triple and Taylor Hight a double in the losing cause.

Against Southland, Penn Yan had bright moments despite playing a much larger school.

“We played them for a few innings and made some really great plays like an 8-6-5 big out,” said Armsden. “It’s tough to play bigger schools in this tournament but it is all about experience and learning. You have to play better to be better. We are only getting better from this week.”

Kiana Larham, Kayla Andersen, and Marianna Dalglish had hits for Penn Yan.

Take away the first inning against Eastside and the Mustangs held their own. Eastside put up six runs in the inning but both teams failed to score the remainder of the game.

Ellen Harrison, Andersen, and Dalglish had hits for Penn Yan. Sheridan managed a nice pickoff at third base, assisted by Akiya Brewer.

“It was our best game yet defensively,” said Armsden. “The girls made plays that got us out of tough situations. Five hits went to the outfield and five hits were caught. We are improving each game.”

The team opened up play last week against familiar foe Newark, losing 9-0. Andersen had five strikeouts on the mound while Hight and Andersen had singles at the plate.

“Kayla pitched a great game,” Armsden said of Andersen. “We have room for growth but are on the upward climb to success. I know these girls can do it, we just have to keep pushing.”

The team plays Pal-Mac at home Tuesday and Wayne at home Thursday.