Spring is unfolding right before our eyes. And if you are paying attention to the several species of birds that have arrived over the past week or so, you would agree that spring is definitely here in full force!

I will review several species of birds that have arrived or will be arriving soon. Many, you will be familiar with – while others you may need a little clue as to their presence.

Like usual on March 30 I heard the familiar call of the eastern phoebe saying its name real quickly. These flycatchers are the earliest of that group as most flycatchers don’t show up until May when the insect population is much more abundant. The phoebe will be the bird nesting on a secluded ledge of your back porch. It’s a rather dull bird with dark head and watch for it to flick its tail.

Early April also brought us our first meadowlarks out on our pasture. The beautiful loud clear whistling song is unmistakable and beautiful. Equally striking is the deep lemon yellow breast of this grassland bird. When a meadowlark flies low over the field watch for distinct white outer tail feathers. It’s a plump brown-backed bird with a rather short tail and it sings from fence posts, trees, and utility wires.

I’ve been hearing the dusk and evening calls of the American woodcock already for a week or two. These really neat secretive birds are quite active right now doing their interesting dusk courtship displays which include flying high up in the sky while making a distinct peep noise and then descending to the ground in a circular motion making a unique sound with their wings. Take a look at a woodcock in your field guide.

The return of the purple finches is always very welcome. Close relatives of the non-native house finches, they are told apart by having some ruffled head feathers, a different song, more upright posture, and having a distinct notch in the tail. House finches are the ones nesting on your porch or around the house while purples nest in evergreen trees. When both house finches (which are here year round) and purple finches are together at the feeding station, you will be able to tell the difference. The male purple has a much more raspberry color and the female purple has a distinct white eye line.

The killdeer have been around for some time so be ready to spot their nest of 4 eggs well camouflaged in your driveway any day now. As you know, the robins, red-winged blackbirds, grackles, and brown headed cowbirds are all back in good numbers. But, just because these birds are back in good numbers, don’t be surprised that in the month of May that the most bird species return from the south.

Native sparrows should not be confused with our non-native sparrow called the English sparrow. The English sparrow (house sparrow) is actually a weaver finch from Europe. Native sparrows that have been with us all winter include the white-throated and white-crowned. If you haven’t seen any over the winter, very soon these two species will be coming through in large numbers. These same two species will leave our area (heading north) by May 20 or so. The American tree sparrows are here generally until around April 10 which is about the time that their close relatives, the chipping sparrows arrive. Yes, both can be seen at the same time but only for about a week or 10 days. Other sparrows that have appeared include savannah and field sparrows. The very common song sparrow is making its presence known with its familiar song.

Soon we will hear the eastern towhee, the brown thrasher, and lots of tree swallows. These swallows ultimately settle into a nest box that is not being used by another bird. Great blue herons are back and much waterfowl is moving through.

The bluebirds are back in full force and are settling into their selected nest boxes. I have seen many pairs over the last two or three weeks. It’s really amazing how healthy the bluebird population seems to be this year. Hopefully it will be a busy and productive year for these beautiful NYS state birds. Just seeing these beautiful bluebirds right now can really reinforce that optimistic feeling of the spring and summer months that lie ahead.

More and more birds are coming later in April and lots more in May. What a great opportunity to see so many neat birds over the next few weeks. I will be leading several spring bird ID walks so if you are interested just give me a call or a text and I can give you the details. I will also mention them in one of my upcoming birding columns. My cell number is 585-813-2676. Enjoy this beautiful spring!