The Keuka College Men’s Lacrosse team defeated Hilbert College 15-10 on Wednesday at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex to remain undefeated in North Eastern Athletic Conference play.

Keuka College (9-3, 6-0 NEAC) had eight different players score goals against the Hawks. Kasey Gallina (Macedon, N.Y. / Palmyra-Macedon), Chris Bellanca (Hamburg, N.Y. / Frontier), and Connor Cupp (Bath, N.Y. / Bath-Haverling) led the team with three goals apiece.

Keuka College 15 vs. Hilbert College 10

The Hawks scored first, but Keuka College answered as Kasey Gallina found the back of the net 31 seconds later. The Wolves would control the rest of the quarter. Keuka College scored seven unanswered goals and led 7-1 after the first.

The first minutes of the second quarter were quiet. Teams had chances, but the keepers made saves at both ends of the field. Hilbert College would get the first goal of the second at the 8:33 mark. The Hawks would go on a four-goal run to draw the margin down to two, 7-5. Seth Spurgeon (Chittenango, N.Y. / Chittenango) ended the run for Hilbert with a goal for the Wolves as Keuka led 8-5 at the break.

The Wolves created separation again as Keuka scored the first three of the third quarter. After Hilbert got two goals less than 45 seconds apart, Connor Cupp answered with two of his own as Keuka carried a 13-7 lead to the final quarter.

Chris Bellanca’s goal 3:29 into the third doubled up the Hawks as Keuka led 14-7. Hilbert scored the next three goals, but Kasey Gallina iced it with a tally with 1:38 left as Keuka College continued onto the 15-10 victory.

KC Notes:

• Keuka college improves to 10-1 all-time against Hilbert College and a perfect 7-0 at home

• It was the seventh straight win for Keuka College, tying for the fourth longest winning streak in program history

• The Wolves let the ball fly as Keuka College had 52 shots in the game

• Seth Spurgeon won 16 faceoffs on the day to go with a pair of goals

• Nikoli Biljanoski (Auburn) made 14 saves in collecting his ninth win of the season. He now has 142 saves on the year, moving into the top ten in program history

• Chris Bellanca faced his brother Michael, a defenseman for Hilbert College

Up Next for Keuka College: Saturday will be a showdown for the North Eastern Regular Season Championship as Keuka College hosts Morrisville State at 1pm at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex. Both the Wolves and the Mustangs will enter Saturday with 6-0 records in conference play.