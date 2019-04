The Penn Yan baseball team lost a tight matchup with Wayne last Thursday 3-1. The Mustangs’ Brennan Prather and Wayne’s Logan Holgado locked up in a pitcher’s duel.

Wayne scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal the win. Holgado struck out 12 Mustangs. Peyton Schuck had two hits for Penn Yan.

The team plays Waterloo at home Monday, at Wellsville Wednesday, and at Mynderse on Thursday.