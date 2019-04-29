The Penn Yan softball team rebounded from some tough contests over spring break to earn a win against Wayne last Thursday, 12-8.

The team was behind 3-2 after three innings but exploded for three runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to build a 10-6 lead after before both teams scored two for the 12-8 final. Head coach Melissa Armsden praised her team’s moxie after the win

“This was a big win for us today,” she said. “I am proud of the work and determination of this team. They don’t give up. They turned on the bats today and the runs came flying in. It just clicked for us.”

Kiana Larham sparked the offense with a two run homerun in the second inning. Serina Sheridan, Taylor Hight, and Oni Sheridan had runs batted in along with Larham. Kayla Andersen had a strikeout on the mound while Oni Sheridan had two strikeouts pitching.

The team will look to pick up some momentum this week with games against Waterloo at home on Monday, home against Haverling on Tuesday, and in Seneca Falls against Mynderse on Thursday.