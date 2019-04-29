The Penn Yan tennis team played against the Prattsburgh-Avoca-Hammondsport combined team last week and came away with a 3-2 win.

In first singles, Colin Drain defeated Penn Yan’s Lukas Spears 6-0, 6-1. Second singles player Cole Egburtson dropped his match too, falling to Nolan Randall 7-5, 6-1.

The Mustangs got going in third singles as Max Baker took away a perfect 6-0, 6-0 match. In first doubles, the team of Jeremy Fenton and Reid Castner won 6-0, 6-2 over Jeremiah Hubbard and Elijah Lenhard. The second doubles duo of Brian Hollister and Spencer Christensen beat Isabelle Beecher and Hannah Stewart 6-1, 6-2.

The team plays this week at Wayne on Monday and competes in the sectional qualifiers tournament Wednesday at Pal-Mac.