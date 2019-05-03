Yezarski notches 3 hits, Evingham 3 RBI

ALMOND — The Alfred-Almond offense was steady all game long as the Eagles cruised to the 9-1 win over Avoca/Prattsburgh on Thursday afternoon in Almond.

Renee Yezarski led the way with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in one run. Amy Evingham also had a strong day, going 1-for-2 with three RBI. Olivia Ormsby added a 1-for-2 day with two RBI and a run scored, while Lindsey Allen added a hit, run and RBI in the win.

Ali Fancher got the dominating win in the circle for the Eagles. Fancher picked up the win in a complete game, allowing one run on six hits while striking out seven batters.

The Eagles (6-1) quickly got back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season Tuesday at the hands of Arkport/Canaseraga.

Alfred-Almond now hosts Bradford/Hammondsport tonight at 5 p.m. in Almond. Avoca/Prattsburgh dropped to 6-3 and hosts Bradford/Hammondsport Monday.