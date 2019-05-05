BOLIVAR – Bolivar-Richburg gained some breathing room in the fifth inning, scoring two big runs to break a 3-3 tie and go ahead with a 5-3 win over Smethport Friday.

Riley McDonald led the offense with a 2-for-2 effort, scoring two big runs for the Wolverines, who collected their Allegany County-leading 10th victory of the season (10-1).

“Smethport gave us a well-played game,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Our pitchers did enough to get out of some big jams. Riley (McDonald) had some great speed on the bases, and gave our hitters a chance to score some runs. It was a late night, but we have to bounce back.”

Camden Graves added an RBI and scored twice for the hosts, while Riley Danaher added a hit. On the mound, Micah Crump picked up the win behind seven strikeouts in his five-inning tenure.

Smethport 110 010 0 – 3 4 3

Bolivar-Richburg 300 020 X – 5 4 3

S – Nate Hollowell (LP) (8K, 4BB), Alex Ognen (6) (K), and Travis Cooney.

B-R – Micah Crump (WP) (7K, 3BB), Riley Danaher (6) (3K, 2BB), and Hudson Evingham.

Allegany-Limestone 8, Cuba-Rushford 3

BOLIVAR – Allegany-Limestone piled on five runs in the fourth to pull away, handing Cuba-Rushford its first loss with an 8-3 victory.

“We played our worst game of the year today,” said C-R coach Steve Yatzkanic. “We really needed a test, and this is what happens when we walk guys and get errors like we did. When you play a good team, those little mistakes make a big difference. We hit the ball well, but it was right at them. Nothing went our way today. The one bad inning killed us.”

Dan Emerson had given the Rebels (8-1) the 1-0 lead right from the beginning on an RBI single into the outfield. From there, Allegany-Limestone accounted for eight unanswered runs all the way to the seventh, where Cuba-Rushford added a pair of runs on a passed ball behind home plate.

At the plate, Curtis Shaffer, Andrew Clement, Kaden Moyer, and Grady McCumiskey all had hits.

Cuba-Rushford 100 000 2 – 3 5 1

Allegany-Limestone 102 500 X – 8 7 1

C-R – Nik Freeman (LP) (2K, 7BB), Ben Frank (4) (2K, BB), and Kaden Moyer. A-L – Ethan Paul (WP) (5K, 4BB), Ben Giardini (7), and Dan Stayer

Avoca 12, Lima Christian 2

AVOCA – Avoca scored eight runs to in the fourth to force the 10-run rule after five innings with a 12-2 home win over the Saints on Friday.

Three different hitters recorded at least a pair of hits for the Tigers (7-3) to pace the offensive effort. Devin Stowe had the hot bat, going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, driving in three runs. Caleb Giglio added two RBI on two hits, while Noah Hughes had a pair of hits.

Hughes also picked up the win on the mound for Avoca, striking out five and walking two in his three-inning start.

“Hopefully we're starting to come around,” Avoca coach Dennis Miles said. “We're looking for more pitching, and trying some combinations. We may have to go to a committee like the major leagues to find our second pitcher behind (Nate) O'Brochta. The team is coming around well. We won four, and lost three and took a step back. Now we've won three.”

The Tigers will now head to Cooperstown today, as they take on Portville in a Sunday afternoon matinee.

Lima 000 11 – 2 2 3

Avoca 020 82 – 12 9 1

LC – John Gilbert (LP) (7K, 4BB), Nick Appleton (4) (K, 3BB), Mike Gretzinger (5) (2BB), and John Appleton.

A – Noah Hughes (WP) (5K, 2BB), Zac Hammond (4) (2K, 2BB), and Hammond, Nate O'Brochta (4).

Oswayo Valley 17, Friendship 2

SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. – Oswayo Valley scored 12 runs in the first two innings and never looked back as they rolled past visiting Friendship with a 17-2 victory on Friday.

Noah Boutwell had two of Friendship's (1-10) three total hits on offense, scoring a run along the way.

Friendship 110 – 2 3 8

Oswayo Valley 665 – 17 7 5

F – Garrett Miller (LP) (3BB), Jacob Golden (K, 4BB), Dekota Stewart (K, 2BB), Shawn Bliven-Lewis (2BB), and Noah Boutwell.

OV – Gunner Bean (WP) (CG, 5K, 2BB), and Ian Bilski.

Wayland-Cohocton 1, Dansville 0

DANSVILLE — Wayland-Cohocton won a tough pitchers duel against LCAA rival Dansville on Friday by a 1-0 final.

Wayland-Cohocton saw Ryan Ebert start the game, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two. Ethan Trischler worked four scoreless innings in relief, allowing no hits while striking out eight and earning the win. Way-Co’s lone hit was an infield single by Jamie Carman in the seventh inning which also drove in the lone run of the game.

Dansville saw Brody Stone go 1-for-2 at the plate with a stolen base and he was given a tough loss in a valiant pitching performance. He allowed just one hit and one run while striking out five in the complete game.

Wayland-Cohocton (6-5) now hosts Haverling on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Dansville (6-3) now head to Hornell on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. contest.

Arkport/Canaseraga 15, Belfast 7

ARKPORT — The Arkport/Canaseraga Wolves racked up the runs and the hits en route to a 15-7 win over visiting Belfast on Friday evening in Arkport.

Garrett Stuckey led the charge with a 4-for-5 day where he scored five runs and picked up five RBI.

Patrick Aini and Jake Merry also recorded multi-hit days, while Merry, Aini, James Griffin, Jonathan Haines and Konnor Stuckey all had RBI in the win.

Wyatt Owens picked up the win on the hill, throwing five innings while allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out six. Seth Harrison also made an appearance, allowing two runs on three hits.

Adam Enders was 4-for-4 with three runs scored to lead Belfast. Jonathan West was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI. Andrew Blocho added two hits and an RBI. Jonathan West was given the loss on the hill, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out one. Nathaniel Hurd also made an appearance, allowing three runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Belfast (5-2) now plays Fillmore at Houghton College on Monday at 5 p.m. Arkport/Canaseraga (7-3) now hosts CG Finney on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Bradford 8, Alfred-Almond 0

ALMOND — The Bradford Braves scored a run in five different innings on Friday evening in order to pick up an 8-0 road win against the Alfred-Almond Eagles in Almond.

The Eagles registered just two hits in the loss, coming from Ty Kenney and Dylan Guthrie. Zane Johnson was given the loss on the hill, allowing one earned run on seven hits while striking out eight. Laertes Cushing also made an appearance, allowing one run on four hits while striking out one batter.

Alfred-Almond (6-4) now hosts Addison on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.

Haverling 12, Keshequa 0

HAVERLING - Haverling got offensive in its 12-0 win over Keshequa at home Friday in a non-league baseball contest.

Griffin Yastremski, Brendan Strong, and AJ Brotz combined on the rubber for a 3 hit shutout in 5 innings.

The Rams offense was explosive and patient sending 15 batters to the plate and scoring 10 runs in the second inning which is what took the wind out of Keshequa’s sails.

Justin Marshall was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI, AJ Brotz added 2 RBI and Yastrsemski, Cayden Mattison and Strong had single RBI.

Haverling (4-3) will travel to Wayland-Cohocton Monday in its next contest.

The Rams hope to ride the momentum of two wins in a row and now having a winning record (4-3) as they head into next week scheduled to play 4 games in 5 days.

SOFTBALL

Way-Co 14, Dansville 1

WAYLAND — The Golden Eagles scored early and often, defeating rival Dansville 14-1 in LCAA softball action Friday.

Dansville started the scoring in the first inning when MacKenzie Johnson-Boser drove a 3-2 fastball into the left center gap and legged out a triple. Two batters later Jade Simons knocked a single into left, scoring Johnson-Boser. That would end the scoring for the Mustangs.

Greta Huber settled in and cruised the rest of the game, surrendering only two hits after the first inning while striking out 12. The Way-Co offense was clicking putting up crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th innings.

Hannah Fairbrother went 3-for-4 for the Eagles, while Ayslin Holbrook was 2-for-5 and Madison Gregorius went 2-for-3.

For Dansville, Jill Schramm went five innings, striking out four. At the plate, Hanna Carnevale and Jade Simons each went 1-for-2 while Mackenzie Johnson-Boser added a hit.

Dansville (5-3) visits Hornell Monday, while Way-Co (10-3) hosts Haverling.

B-R sweeps for tourney title

RICHBURG – Aliyah Cole and Sydney Root were a dynamic duo that could not be stopped Friday night, combining for 11 hits to help Bolivar-Richburg claim its consecutive tournament title with wins over Port Allegany (9-1) and Andover (13-3).

“Sydney and Aliyah had outstanding nights,” said B-R coach Mark Emery. “They're a great one, two punch, and they pitched gems as well. We've found a way to get back on track.”

In Game 1 against Port Allegany, Root held the Lady Terrors to just one run on four hits in her eight-strikeout complete game. Cole and Root combined for five of the team's nine hits at the plate, with Cole recording three and driving in a run.

Root added two hits and drove home three runs. Trinidy Miller helped the cause with three RBI.

In Game 2, the Wolverines (6-5) put up a six-run third inning that kept them ahead for good. Cole earned the victory in the circle with seven strikeouts. Both Cole and Root recorded three hits including a pair of doubles, with Cole driving in three RBI. Kelsey Pacer added a two-run inside-the-park home run.

Andover (5-6) was held to just two hits, with Leah Simon and Maddie Morris earning singles. Simon fanned four, and walked four in her complete game effort in the circle for the Lady Panthers, who head to Friendship on Tuesday.

Bolivar-Richburg will now head for unbeaten Genesee Valley for a big Allegany County Division I showdown on Tuesday.

“You never really know what these teams will bring to this tournament. It was nice to get past Port Allegany, and then face a tough pitcher like Leah as well,” said Emery. “I feel our bats are at a different level, up and down the lineup. It's a continuation sort of game, we've been hot since the Whitesville game, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

First Round

Port Allegany 010 000 0 – 1 4 1

Bolivar-Richburg 222 102 X – 9 9 3

PA – Carly Boyd (LP) (CG, 4K, 5BB), and Gaye Barrett.

B-R – Sydney Root (WP) (CG, 8K), and Kelsey Pacer.

Championship

Andover 100 002 0 – 3 2 5

Bolivar-Richburg 106 303 X – 13 9 3

A – Leah Simon (LP) (CG, 4K, 4BB), and Michelle Schweigart. B-R – Aliyah Cole (WP) (CG, 7K, 3BB), and Kelsey Pacer.

Andover 16, Cuba-Rushford 1

RICHBURG – The bats were clicking behind a solid four-hit complete game from Maddie Morris in the circle, as Andover started the evening on the right foot in Richburg with a 16-1 win over Cuba-Rushford in first round action on Friday.

“Maddie pitched really well, she had great control, and her velocity was up there,” Andover coach Al Barber said. “She didn't let them groove, and she took care of business. We're hitting with a lot of discipline, which is always great to see.”

Morris struck out eight and walked two to lead the defensive charge for Andover, while her catcher, Leah Simon, recorded a team-high four hits and scored four times. Tess Spangenburg added to the cause with a two-run home run, her second of the season, and a double.

Rebekah Clark put together a 2-for-3 outing for the Lady Rebels, earning a double and driving in the team's lone run in the bottom of the third. In the circle, Jen Burrows struck out three in her complete game.

Andover 100 265 2 – 16 14 0

Cuba-Rushford 001 000 0 – 1 4 2

A – Maddie Morris (WP) (CG, 8K, 2BB), and Leah Simon.

C-R – Jen Burrows (LP) (CG, 3K, 4BB), and Sarah Cole.

Port Allegany 16, Cuba-Rushford 15

RICHBURG – Port Allegany scored six runs to spring ahead to a 16-15 walk-off win over Cuba-Rushford on Friday in the consolation round.

Trailing 10-5 entering the seventh inning, Cuba-Rushford (3-6) scored 10 straight runs to take a 15-10 lead into the bottom of the seventh, before Port Allegany came back one more time to win the game.

The Lady Rebels will return to action Tuesday, as they host Whitesville.

Hinsdale 4, Friendship 5

FRIENDSHIP – With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday, Jaedyn Shields delivered with an RBI single up the middle to score Mackenzie Faulkner to seal Friendship's 5-4 victory over visiting Hinsdale.

“They hung tough, and never gave up,” Friendship coach Deb Kane said. “Honestly, it was a nailbiter. With Jaedyn coming up, we told her to take a deep breath. She did, and she gave us a great hit into the outfield to win the game.”

Navaeh Ross helped the effort on both sides for the Lady Golden Eagles, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. She also earned the win behind 12 strikeouts and two walks in the circle.

Kaitlynn Roberson struck out six and walked two in the circle for Hinsdale (2-6). At the plate, Larissa Kirtz recorded two of the team's four hits.

Both teams are in action Tuesday, as Friendship welcomes in Andover, while Hinsdale plays host to Belfast.

Hinsdale 001 030 0 – 4 4 2

Friendship 300 000 2 – 5 5 5

H – Kaitlynn Roberson (LP) (CG, 6K, 2BB), and Kayla Brooks.

F – Navaeh Ross (WP) (CG, 12K, 2BB), and Kendra Gleason.

GOLF

J-T 35, C-S 20

JASPER -Jasper-Troupsburg edged Campbell-Savona 35-20 Thursday in a Steuben County golf contest.

Caine Taft led the Panthers with a 47, while Lou Zver led the Wildcats with a 52.

B-R 37.5, Walsh 17.5

BOLIVAR – Bolivar-Richburg ended the week strong, as Adam Jones came up with the medalist round of 51 to lead the team in a 37.5-17.5 win over visiting Archbishop Walsh at the Bolivar Golf Club on Friday.

Andrew Cornell followed behind Jones on the Bolivar-Richburg (3-4) scorecard with a round of 55. Garrett Shields added a 60, while Ryan Greeson and Brennan Gilliland rounded off with rounds of 68 and 76 respectively.

The Wolverines are back on their home course Tuesday afternoon, as they host Cuba-Rushford.