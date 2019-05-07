The Penn Yan girls’ lacrosse team picked up two wins last week as they defeated Mynderse 13-7 and Newark 12-6.

Penn Yan 12 Newark 6

Hayley Andersen led the team against Newark with three goals and three assists. Sydney Hulse also had three goals. Grace Ledgerwood and Kaley Griffin had two goals apiece. Allison Winslow had two goals and an assist and Reilly Cohick had three assists.

Penn Yan 13 Mynderse 7

The girls played the final game on Penn Yan Academy’s original turf surface, which is being replaced this spring when they defeated Mynderse.

Hulse, Griffin, and Ledgerwood had three goals apiece. Winslow and Avery Castner each had two goals.

The team played Geneva Monday, and will travel to Waterloo Wednesday, and play Honeoye Falls-Lima Friday at 5 p.m. at the Keuka College turf field.

Boys Lacrosse

The Penn Yan boys’ lacrosse team dropped two contests last week by the combined score of two goals.

The team faced Westhill Friday and lost 5-4 and lost by the same score to McQuaid Jesuit Tuesday.

Westhill 5 Penn Yan 4

The Mustangs held a 2-1 lead at halftime in the tightly-contested Westhill game and increased it to 3-1 going into the fourth quarter. Westhill outscored Penn Yan 3-0 in the final quarter to take the 5-4 win.

Colton Smith scored two goals for Penn Yan while Conner Fingar had two goals and an assist. Goaltender Jeff Kinyoun stopped seven of the 12 shots he faced.

McQuaid 5 Penn Yan 4

Against McQuaid earlier in the week, Penn Yan led 1-0 after the first quarter but McQuaid scored three goals in the second and two goals in the third to establish a 5-4 lead. Neither team would score in the final quarter.

Penn Yan’s record stands at 8-4 on the season. The team plays at Geneva Thursday and travels to West Seneca Saturday.