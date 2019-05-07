The Alfred State men's track & field team had a successful debut at the Colonial States Athletic Conference Championships over the weekend. The Pioneers finished the two-day event in 2nd place with 148 points.

Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) and Paul Kemsley led the way for the team en route to earning top honors for the meet.

Wadsworth was named Track Athlete of the Meet after finishing in the top three of six individual events. He won the 400 hurdles in 58.70 and the long jump with a leap of 6.66 m. He was 2nd in the 110 hurdles (16.38) and the high jump (1.86 m) and 3rd in the 100 (11.18) and the 200 (22.64).

Kemsley was named Field Athlete of the Meet after winning the discus with a throw of 43.18 m and finishing 2nd in the shot put (14.28 m). This came a day after finishing 2nd in the hammer throw (42.55 m).

Other top performances included:

In the high jump Jesse Johnson and Zion Ponder tied for 3rd with a leap of 1.81 m while Derek Stein was 5th (1.76 m).

Austin Demberg was 3rd in the steeplechase (10:54.24).

Collin Stauffer (Leroy) was 4th in the long jump (6.18 m) and 5th in the 100 (11.39).

Jacob Drew (Corning Painted Post) had a busy day as he was 5th in the 800 (2:02.25), 5th in the steeplechase (11:43.46), and 6th in the 400 hurdles (1:04.73).

Cameron Howard was 6th in the 100 (11.58).

The 4x100 relay team of Wadsworth, Howard, Stauffer, and Michael Allender was 3rd in 44.45 while the 4x400 relay team of Mandel Green, Wadsworth, Drew, and Demberg was 4th (3:37.02).

Penn State Behrend took home the team title with 269 points followed by Alfred State's 148. Franciscan (OH) wad 3rd (106) and Keystone 4th (84).

The Pioneers will next head to the ECAC Championships on May 15-16.

Meanwhile, Marissa Sly and Emily Brigman claimed individual titles as the Alfred State women's track & field team finished 4th at the CSAC Championships. The Pioneers scored 75 points in the two-day event held at Keystone.

Sly won the heptathlon with 2,708 points. She scored more than 400 points in three events. She scored 499 points in the 100 hurdles (17.90), 477 in the javelin (30.04 m), and 439 in the high jump (1.33 m).

Brigman won the 100 hurdles in 17.57 and was 2nd in the high jump (1.40 m). She was also part of the 2nd place 4x100 (54.78) and 4x400 (4:36.03) relay teams. In the 4x100 she teamed with Jordyn Pettit (Wellsville), Katherine O'Buckley and Mikaylah Ruhl (Whitesville) and in the 4x400 she ran with O'Buckley, Sly and Julia Russell.

Julia Yanarella was 3rd in the high jump (1.30 m) and 5th in the discus (15.75 m). Ruhl was 5th in the 100 hurdles (20.63), O'Buckley was 5th in the 400 hurdles (1:22.92), and Katherine Frascella was 6th in the steeplechase (13:16.46).

Penn State Behrend won the women's title with 290.5 points. Keystone was 2nd (92.5), Franciscan 3rd (82), Alfred State 4th, and Notre Dame (MD) was 5th (56).

SOFTBALL

Saxons fall

WEEHAWKEN, NJ – The Alfred University softball team forced a game five after beating #2 seeded St. John Fisher College on Sunday morning but fell in the nightcap, finishing second in the Empire 8 Championship Tournament hosted by Stevens Institute of Technology.

The Saxons (23-20, 9-5 Empire 8) first topped Fisher, 13-8 on the cold, rainy and windy city morning behind a six-run first inning, two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings and an insurance three-run sixth inning. It was a rough third and seventh innings in the championship finale that propelled Fisher to the title and the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

“If you would have asked me on Friday if I thought we could play five games and score 17 runs on Championship Sunday, I may have said you were a little crazy. AUSB had grit and resillency this weekend after a slow start on Friday,” Head Coach Luke Wesneski said. “Coaching this team was a blast this weekend and all year. I am super proud of all of them and the seniors are going out with a bang as we will all miss them. I want to give a big shout out to Kelley [Staub] for hitting her first college bomb. I can’t say enough about our lineup from top to bottom and we are excited about what the future holds.”

Pioneers 2nd at ACAA Championships

The Alfred State softball team defeated Finlandia 3-2 on a walk-off single by Jamie Parente to advance to the ACAA Championship Series. In the championship game, Thomas More scored 10 unanswered to claim the ACAA title with a 10-2 victory.

The Pioneers headed into the 7th inning tied with Finlandia 2-2. Madison Papaj led off the inning with a single to center. After a fielder's choice put Angela Martone on first, Morgan Franklin (Wellsville) lifted a single down the right field line to move Martone to 3rd. Parente stepped to the plate and hit a single just out of the reach of the right fielder that allowed Martone to slide home with the winning run.

The Lions got on the board first in the 3rd inning when Makenna Gorham and Kassandra Avila hit back-to-back RBI singles. The Pioneers tied it up in the bottom of the 4th with a pair of runs. Marissa Varella led off with a triple and scored on a single up the middle by Ashley Peterson. Peterson came around to score three batters later on a RBI single to right by Martone.

Brittany Fisher allowed nine hits and no earned runs in the complete game effort to earn the victory. She walked two and struck out two. Papaj was 2 for 3 while Parente was 2 for 4 with a RBI.

Alfred State started off fast in the championship contest vs. Thomas More (32-9). Franklin hit a sharp single up the middle on the first pitch to start the contest. A walk to Fisher put a pair of runners on base for Varela. Varela hit a double to the warning track in center to make it 2-0. The blue & gold threatened for more but Alix DeDreu induced an inning ending bases loaded double play to end the threat.

In the bottom of the 1st, Kenzi Dickerson hit a two-out double to tie it. The Saints took their first lead with two outs in the 2nd when DeDreu hit a line shot off of Fisher's glove to score Sydney Turner to make it 3-2. DeDreu collected a two-run two-out double in the 4th and then capped a five-run 5th inning with a game-ending double to center.

Jordan Leonard collected a two out double in the 4th inning to account for the Pioneers hit after the 1st inning (Franklin and Varela had hits in the 1st).

Varella, Papaj, and Fisher represented Alfred State on the team.

The Pioneers finish the season with a 9-18 overall record.