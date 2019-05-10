Koester hits podium at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

CHAMPION, Pa. — Arkport’s John “Flying” Koester kicked off his 2019 professional hill climbing/racing season May 3 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, Pa. by dominating the pack.

Koester finished first in 450cc, first in Extreme, and first in Unlimited, commencing his season with three first-place wins.

The professional race was held as a benefit for Muscular Dystrophy Association. The program paired riders up with a child who experiences Muscular Dystrophy. Koester was paired up with a 16 year old girl from Myrtle Beach who has Myasthenia Gravis of the eyes— a form of muscular dystrophy.

John and his partner hit if off from the start, as she cheered him on to three wins. There were a number of kids in the audience with the MDA and Koester took the time to provide them all posters and his number one stickers.

The first time race in Champion, Pa. at Seven Springs Ski resort provided riders with a 1,000 foot challenge the longest race by far, and physically demanding with two sharp turns and numerous jumps. Riders experienced rain delays between first and second rounds but that didn’t dampen spirits or enthusiasm for the great cause of the MDA.

“It was a great way to start the season," Koester said.

During the trophy ceremony Koester recognized his parents, his team (Gordy Koester, Tommy McMichael, and Dumpy (Paul) Kennedy), The Wild Brute Winery, Arkport Cycles, Timothy Customs, and RLJ Race Engines. To watch highlights of the race follow John on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JohnKoester172/

2019 Professional Schedule includes — June 2: White Rose Motorcycle Club, Spring Grove, PA June 9: Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club, Bethlehem, PA June 12: Laconia Motorcycle Week, Laconia, NH September 15: Spring Creek MX Park: Millville, MN September 21: White Rose Motorcycle Club II, Spring Grove, PA September 29: Bushkill Valley II, Bethlehem, PA October 13: Dayton MC Club/Devil’s Staircase, Oregonia, OH.