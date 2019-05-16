LIVONIA — Wayland-Cohocton wrapped up a least a tie for the Livingston County Division I title Wednesday after defeating Livonia, 7-4. The loss left Livonia two games back in the loss column in the final days of the 2019 regular season. After Way-Co took the first meeting a week ago by a 4-2 score at "the Nest" this game had more serious D-1 title implications.

In the fifth, Madison Gregorius unloaded with a booming three-run homer over the left centerfield fence making the score 6-3 in Way-Co's favor.

Wayland-Cohocton (13-3) saw Greta Huber get the win in the circle with a complete game 7-hit effort while she struck out nine and walked three. Two of the three runs were unearned. Huber also went 2-4 at the plate to drive in three of Way-Co’s seven runs. Ayslinn Holbrook was 2-4 and scored a pair of runs. Hannah James and Olivia Furia each scored a run. Madison Gregorius went 2-3 with a homer, three RBI and scored a couple of runs. Evyn Meldrum scored a run and also made a fine running catch of liner down the right field line in the 4th inning. Kailey Johnson also was 2-4 in the victory. Hannah Fairbrother added a hit and a stolen base in the victory.

Wayland-Cohocton visits Hornell today at 6:30.

C-S 1, A-A 0

CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona edged Alfred-Almond 1-0 in a Steuben County softball matchup Wednesday.

Hayley Karr lined the first pitch she saw to center field with two runners on in the final inning to give Campbell-Savona the walkoff win.

Karr went 2 for 4 in the contest and Leah Robie and Ciera Machuga contributed two hits. Kalyska Payne tossed seven innings and had five strikeouts for the Panthers in the circle.

"Both teams played good on defense tonight," Campbell-Savona head coach Chris Austin said. "We had runners on in every inning, we had some outstanding defensive plays and they did as well."

Olivia Ormsby and Ali Fancher had two hits for Alfred-Almond (9-3), which visits Andover tonight.

Campbell-Savona improves to 9-6 and will travel to Prattsburgh Friday at 4:30 p.m. in its next contest.

Addison 8, Canisteo-Greenwood 6

ADDISON - Addison got past Canisteo-Greenwood 8-6 Wednesday in a Steuben County softball contest.

After surrendering five runs in the first two frames, Addison allowed only one run through the next five.

"We were a little shaky in the first couple innings, but we settled down," Addison head coach Oakley Hayes said. "The defense settled in and we manufactured some runs at the right time."

Sarah Learn went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Knights while Elaina Cornell had two hits including an RBI and a double. Bella Benjamin had a triple and an RBI, Jenna Lynde contributed a double and an RBI and Becca Knowles chipped in hit and 2 RBI. Knowles fanned seven in seven innings for Addison, allowing zero earned runs.

Leanne Harris and Lily Mullen led Canisteo-Greenwood (5-11) with two hits each.

Addison improves to 7-8 and will host Hornell Saturday at noon in its next contest.

Bolivar-Richburg 2, Letchworth 0

GAINESVILLE – Sydney Root dealt another gem for Bolivar-Richburg in the circle on Wednesday, as she held host Letchworth to just four hits while striking out five in a 2-0 shutout of the Lady Indians.

The Lady Wolverines (9-6) collected seven hits at the plate. Aliyah Cole had three to lead the offense, including a pair of doubles and an RBI. Courtney Perkins had a double.

“There wasn't a lot of runs scored. The one thing that stood out to me, was Aliyah continued her tear at the plate,” said B-R coach Mark Emery. “Our defense played rock solid with another clean game. We only had one error, and it was on a difficult play. It was one of our best defensive efforts all year, and it's coming at the right time.”

Bolivar-Richburg is back on the field today, as they travel to Cuba-Rushford.

Bolivar-Richburg 101 000 0 – 2 7 1

Letchworth 000 000 0 – 0 4 3

B-R – Sydney Root (WP) (CG, 5K), and Kelsey Pacer.

L – Hannah DeRock (LP) (CG, 5K), and Tiante Murray.

Whitesville 16, Scio 0

WHITESVILLE – The Lady Jays offense struck while the iron was hot, scoring 10 of their 16 runs in the first two innings, while Onalee Emery held visiting Scio to just one hit, as Whitesville rolled past the Lady Tigers with a 16-0 home win on Wednesday.

Emery picked up the win behind 11 strikeouts and one walk in the circle for the Lady Jays (10-5). She also added a double, while Kiley Whitesell had the big bat, going 3-for-4. The Lady Tigers (5-11) picked up a single to left from Lacey Shuttleworth in the fourth inning.

Both teams are on the field today, as Whitesville travels to Bradford/Hammondsport, while Scio heads out to Hinsdale.

Scio 000 00 – 0 1 6

Whitesville 460 15 – 16 10 1

S – Lauryn Force (LP) (3BB), Lacey Shuttleworth (3) (K, 2BB), and Renee Schoonover.

W – Onalee Emery (WP) (CG, 11K, BB), and Carleigh Folts.

Baseball

Addison 2, Canisteo-Greenwood 0

ADDISON - Wednesday night in Addison the Knights defeated Canisteo-Greenwood 2-0 in a Steuben County League contest.

Addison starter Bradyn Coletta out dueled C-G starter Dawson Jackson. Coletta was outstanding on the mound allowing only two hits in pitching the complete game shut-out. Jackson was nearly as good for C-G as he also went the distance.

Addison was able to get on the board in the second with a Brian Simon double and a Gage Ames RBI single. In the fourth, Ames hit a home run to give the Knights a little insurance. Ames finished the game 2-3 with both Addison RBI's. Coletta is now 3-0 on the mound this season for Addison.

Dawson Jackson and Kevin Lewis recorded the only hits for Canisteo-Greenwood.

With this win Addison is now 10-4 on the season. They next play at Elmira Notre Dame on Friday at 4:30.

Campbell-Savona 3, Alfred-Almond 2

CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona got past Alfred-Almond 3-2 in a pitchers duel in a Steuben County baseball contest.

"It was a great win on senior night, It was a real pitchers duel," Campbell-Savona head coach Dave Swan said. "It was aggressive base running that won the game. Hats off to all our seniors in their last home game for digging in and playing hard."

Caden Bolt had two hits for the Panthers while Ethan Park and Cade Cochran added single hits. Cochran added an RBI for C-S. Cochran tossed six innings on the mound and punched out six batters. Derrick Goll pitched an inning to get the save.

Austin Swackhammer had a hit for Alfred-Almond.

Campbell-Savona will travel to Dundee Monday at 4:30 p.m. in its next contest.

Fillmore 8, Genesee Valley 4

BELMONT – Max McCumiskey went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and RBI to lead Fillmore's 8-4 win over G.

In the four scoreless innings which saw Fillmore (8-5) go up with a 5-1 lead, the Jaguars were able to rally back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead. But it was too late, as the Eagles added two more runs in the seventh to keep their lead for good.

“We missed opportunities, and it killed us,” GV coach Kevin Scott said. “We had bases loaded twice, and we only scored one run out of the two chances. They had a couple of hits work their way, but we came back toward the end. We were within reach, but we couldn't do anything with it in the seventh. It's the little mistakes.”

Isaiah Voss added a hit and two RBI. Mitchell Ward posted a two-run triple. On the mound, Connor Potter struck out five in his five-inning win. For the Jaguars (4-9), Cody Schneider launched a mammoth solo shot in the first to lead the bats, while Riley Gordon added a double, and Gavin Hand drove in two runs.

Josh McGuire struck out five in his five-inning tenure for Genesee Valley, who now welcomes in Cuba-Rushford on Friday.

As for Fillmore, they also hit the field on Friday, as they play host to Whitesville.

Fillmore 201 021 2 – 8 8 2

Genesee Valley 100 003 0 – 4 4 2

F – Connor Potter (WP) (5K, 3BB), Wyatt Krzeminski (6) (2K, 3BB), and Max McCumiskey.

GV – Josh McGuire (LP) (5K, 2BB), Riley Gordon (6) (2K, 2BB), and Cody Schneider.

Scio 18, Andover 12

ALMOND – Each team had a big inning, but Scio had the biggest with nine big runs in the seventh after trailing 10-9 to go ahead for good with an 18-12 win over Andover.

“It was a good game until the seventh, then it snowballed,” said Andover coach Jake Bannerman. “We could not make a play to get out of the inning at all. They had a couple fly balls. Our pitchers did not deserve to give up 18 runs, but Scio put the bat down on the ball. They did a good job with that for sure.”

Mike Shoffner was a home run away from hitting the cycle for Scio (5-9), as he went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, and three RBI. Carter Scholla added three hits and drove in three runs. On the mound, Cam Loucks struck out four.

Andover (5-6) saw Chris Calladine go four innings strong with 10 strikeouts. He also added three hits including two doubles and one RBI. Chris Walker had two doubles and drove in two runs for the Panthers, who broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth with a seven-run frame.

Both teams are back in action Friday, as Scio heads to Bolivar-Richburg, while Andover hosts Belfast right back at Alfred-Almond.

Scio 002 025 9 – 18 13 2

Andover 200 710 2 – 12 9 2

S – Cam Loucks (4K, 6BB), Carter Scholla (4) (2K, BB), Jake D'Arcy (WP, 6) (3K), and D'Arcy, Cory Bolzan (6).

A – Chris Calladine (10K, 5BB), Chris Walker (5) (K, 5BB), Kayden Zengerle (LP, 7) (K, BB), and Spencer Cook.

Avoca 9, Arkport/Canaseraga 2

AVOCA – Nate O'Brochta is on a tear at the plate for Avoca, hitting his fourth home run of the year while adding a solid six-inning victory on the mound to power the 9-2 win for the Tigers on Senior Night over visiting Arkport/Canaseraga on Wednesday.

“The pitchers are starting to throw strikes, and we were averaging over eight walks a game. Lately, that number has come down,” Avoca coach Dennis Miles said. “The second thing is, we're getting solid quality at-bats one through nine, which we weren't doing half the year as well. It's all starting to pay off a little bit. When you have a balanced offense, you just have to bear down.”

O'Brochta finished with two hits, driving in two runs. He also provided six strikeouts and one walk before Pacey Hopkins came on in relief in the seventh, adding a strikeout. Noah Hughes added some more damage at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Hopkins and Devin Stowe each added two hits for the Tigers (9-4), who scored the game's last five runs after a 4-2 lead.

Jake Merry and Garrett Stuckey collected five of Arkport/Canaseraga's (9-5) seven total hits at the plate, with Merry leading the way with three of them.

Avoca will head for Wayland-Cohocton on Friday, while Arkport/Canaseraga returns home to host Jasper-Troupsburg today.

Arkport/Canaseraga 002 000 0 – 2 7 2

Avoca 310 221 X – 9 12 2

A/C – Jonathan Haines (LP) (K, 4BB), Shane Griffin (3) (K, 3BB), Seth McCarthy (5) (3BB), and Jake Merry.

AVO – Nate O'Brochta (WP) (6K, BB), Pacey Hopkins (7) (K), and Zac Hammond.

GOLF

Steuben County Tournament

INDIAN HILLS - Four golfers from the Steuben County League qualified for the Section V Individual Golf Tournament at Stafford Country Club on Saturday with their individual performances Wednesday at Indian Hills.

Addison took the first two spots, Danny Ames finished first scoring a 77 followed by Braden Thompson who scored an 80. Parker Watson from Hammondsport finished third with a 91 and Connor Crooker of Addison placed fourth (93).

Nick Stuart (Arkport) shot a 96 and Matthew Cole (Hammondsport) shot a 101 and will be first and second alternates, respectively.

TRACK & FIELD

B-R boys, Fillmore girls win county titles

WELLSVILLE — The Fillmore girls and the Bolivar-Richburg boys raced to the team titles Wednesday at the Allegany County Championships.

Jason Greeson won the 400 in 54.72 for Bolivar-Richburg, which piled up 102 points to out-distance runner-up Cuba-Rushford’s 44 points. Colton Studley took the pole vault (11-6). Isaac Scott won the discus (108-02). Bolivar-Richburg’s 3200 relay (Greeson, McDonald, Stuck, Faulkner) won in 9:29.14. Mauricio Martinez won the 110 hurdles (16.86).

For Cuba-Rushford, DeAndre Ahrens won the 100 (11.72) and the 400 hurdles (1:00.98). The 1600 relay won in 3:50.37. Skylar Coleman won the long jump (18-11.75).

For Genesee Valley, Brock Ellsessor won the high jump (5-11). Isiah Goodrich took the triple jump (32-4.5). GV claimed the 400 relay (Sweet, Ellsessor, Layman, Burrows) in 47.66.

Whitesville’s Matt Garis had a great day with wins in the 1600 (4:59.29), the 800 (2:14.36) and the 3200 (11:03.18).

Fillmore’s Dawson Wilmot won the 200 (23.62). Scio’s Seth Porter claimed the shot put (43-3).

Sophia Templeton was a double-winner in the 800 (2:34.58) and the 1500 (5:23.22) to the Lady Eagles scored a meet-high 78.5 points to 68 for Cuba-Rushford. Fillmore’s Ada Sylvester took the 400 hurdles in 1:11.03. Amanda Burrichter claimed the 3000 (11:51.91). Carmen Mancuso triumphed in the shot put (28-.5) and Emily Hatch won the pole vault (7-0).

Fillmore’s 3200 relay (Sylvester, Mancuso, Burrichter, Engler) won in 11:04.14, while the 1600 relay (Sylvester, Templeton, Mancuso, Doezema) won in 4:239.97.

For Cuba-Rushford, Sydney Williams won the 100 hurdles (18.2) and the high jump (4-3). Ava Belec won the 200 (27.62) and won the 100 in 13.28, followed by teammates Natalie Goble and Bailey Rouse. C-R’s 400 relay (Howe, Goble, Rouse, Belec) won in 52.88.

Maddie McDonald won the 400 (1:03.75), triple jump (33-2) and the long jump (15-11.75) to pace Bolivar-Richburg.

Alexis Deichmann won the discus for Genesee Valley at 84-01.

TENNIS

Alfred-Almond 4, Wellsville 1

ALMOND — Alfred-Almond has handed Wellsville half of its losses this season after sweeping the series with the Lions, 4-1, Wednesday.

Isaac Little, Wes Dennison and Mike Roberts scored the singles wins for the Eagles (7-0). Both doubles contests were closely contested, with Joe Miletti and Elijah SymesLatini (A-rallying past Jacob Schrlau and Ian Iantorno 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles.

Wellsville (7-4) got on the board at first doubles, as Bryce Beckwith and Walker Waldon edged Conner Griffin and Nathaniel Grove 6-4, 7-6(11-9).

1S: Isaac Little (A-A) d. Dahlton Mattison 6-4, 6-1

2S: Wes Dennison (A-A) d. Hunter Payne 6-1, 6-2

3S: Mike Roberts (A-A) d. Matthew Bittel 6-3, 6-4

1D: Bryce Beckwith/Walker Waldon (W) d. Conner Griffin/Nathaniel Grove 6-4, 7-6(11-9)

2D: Joe Miletti/Elijah SymesLatini (A-A) d. Jacob Schrlau/Ian Iantorno 5-7, 6-0, 6-2

Fillmore 5, Scio 0

HOUGHTON — Fillmore picked up its second win over Scio in as many days, moving to 13-0 with a 5-0 sweep.

“Scio played really well today. It was interesting playing the same team two days in a row,” said coach Crouch. “Micah and Arthur played another great match. Micah just found a few more big shots down the stretch, and was able to come back and win. I’m really proud of my three seniors, Micah, Jake and Cordel for finishing off a great regular season. Next week, we will have to play better if we want to end the right way, and defend our Sectional crown.”

Scio fell to 7-2.

1S: Micah Schilke (F) d. Arthur Sivade 6-2, 3-6, 7-5

2S: Levi Webb (F) d. Petro Kattan 6-0, 6-4

3S: Luke Cole (F) d. Forfeit

1D: Tobias Webb/Carter Sisson (F) d. Ludwig Kettmann/Cayden Nickerson 6-1, 6-0

2D: Jake Masterson/Cordel Nary (F) d. Gage Marion/Brendan Fuller 6-4, 6-0

Houghton 3, Andover 1

HOUGHTON — Houghton climbed back to .500 at 5-5 with an abbreviated 3-1 win over visiting Andover.

Both teams did not have entry for third singles. In the first doubles match, the third set was scored as tiebreaker due to time considerations with Andover’s Tyler Reynolds and Will Kent prevailing, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

1S: Levi Chamberlain (H) d. Grady Trehune 6-0, 6-0

2S: Zhuo-Tanke Wang (H) d. Gabe Grossman 6-2, 6-0

1D: Tyler Reynolds/Will Kent (A) d. Kinling - Crystal Wang/Yuewen-Olivia Yin 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

2D: Benjamin Pastreich/Zhanyi - Zoey Zhou (H) d. Evan Kent/Rhiannon Brown 6-0, 6-1

GV 4, C-R 1

BELMONT — Genesee Valley climbed to 5-4 with a 4-1 win over Cuba-Rushford Wednesday.

The Rebels dropped to 1-9.

1S: Ryan Witter (C-R) d. Danielle Simon 7-5, 6-7(4-7), 6-4

2S: Goda Gutparakyte (GV) d. Aaron Kumpf 6-2, 6-2

3S: Adison Grusendorf (GV) d. Justin Komidar 6-0, 6-1

1D: Haley Herring/Aaron Holmes (GV) d. Ayden Kameck/Claire Benham 6-0, 6-1

2D: Lauren Haggstrom/Brooke Hutchison (GV) Forfeit