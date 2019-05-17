JASPER — The Steuben County Division II qualifiers were held Wednesday at Jasper-Troupsburg, with the top eight finishers in each event qualifying for the Steuben County League Championship held today at Campbell-Savona High School.

On the girls side, Sara Badeau from Arkport/Canaseraga won the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.00, Sophie Beecher from Avoca won the 400 meter dash (1:09.60) and Jenna Franklin from Arkport/Canaseraga was a double winner in the 800 meter (2:49.70) and the 1,500 meter (5:47.0).

Aubrie Cole of Hammondsport won the 3,000 meter run (12:47.00) and Hannah Hoerter from Hammondsport was a double winner in the 200 meter dash (29.20) and the 400 meter hurdles (1:22.00).

Katelyn Smith from Arkport won the high jump (4-06.00), Taryn Arnault placed first in the long jump (14-01.50), Julia Payne won the shot put for Arkport (27-10.25). Jessie Miller from Avoca won the triple jump (26-10) and Autumn Essigmann won the discus (70-02) for Jasper.

Alivia Phenes of Hammondsport won the pentathlon with a total score of 1,701. Phenes won the 800 meter (2:27.10), the 100 meter hurdles (18.4), long jump (5.71) and the shot put (3.86).

For the boys, Tommy Flint of Jasper won the 100 meter dash (11.70), Julian Hopkins from Avoca took first in the 200 meter dash (23.70), Aaron Flint from Jasper took first in the 400 meter dash (55.90).

Hayden Barry was a double winner in the 800 meter run for Avoca (2:12.40) and the 1,600 meter run (4:59.70).

Thomas Kressly won the 3,200 meter run in 10:35.10 for Hammondsport.

Matt Geffers was a double individual winner in the 110 meter hurdles (16.90) and the 400 meter hurdles (1:02.80).

In the field events, Reese Draper won the high jump for Jasper (5-06.00), Will Chamberlin of Arkport/Canaseraga won the pole vault (11-09.00).

Julian Hopkins was a triple winner for the Tigers in the 200 meter dash (23.70), the long jump (18-09.50) and the triple jump (39-04.00).

Also for the Wildcats, Quincey Cornell (shot put; 37-06.50) and Devon Hawkins (discus; 120-03).

Thomas Derick from Avoca won the pentathlon winning the 110 hurdles (18.90), the high jump (1.57) and shot put (10.38).

Division I qualifier

CANISTEO - The Steuben County Division I qualifiers were held Wednesday at Canisteo-Greenwood High School with the top eight finishers in each event qualifying for the Steuben County League Championship held today at Campbell-Savona High School.

On the girls side, Taneeka Howell (27.00) took first in the 200 meter dash for Canisteo-Greenwood and Maeve Looney won the 400 meter dash (1:01.60) and the 800 meter run (2:27.90) for Alfred-Almond.

Faith Skowvron took first in the 3,000 meter run (11:42.00) for Addison.

Kylie Williamson won the 1,500 meter run (5:14.00) and Brooke Smith took first in the 400 meter hurdles (1:13.50) for Canisteo-Greenwood.

In the field events, Katherine Thompson of Addison won the pole vault (6-06.00) and Payton Woodhouse took first in the shot put (34-01.50) and the discus (92-11).

Jaiden Weitzel was a triple individual winner for the Redskins with wins in the 100 meter dash (12.80), long jump (17-01.50) and the triple jump (34-06.50).

Tiphanie Felton won the pentathlon for Alfred-Almond.

For the boys, Isiah Watson won the 100 meter dash (11.70), Blake Ilges of Canisteo-Greenwood took first in the 200 meter dash (23.50) while Joseph Dick won the 400 meter dash for Campbell-Savona (55.50).

Hayden Mills finished first in the 800 meter run (2:10.70) and the 1,600 meter run (4:42.70) and Ronnie Dailey placed first in the 3,200 meter run for Addison. Dailey also won the 3,000 meter steeplechase (11:15.24).

Arnold St. Phard (110 meter hurdles; 17.50) and Davon Bloom (400 hurdles; 1:00.30) won for Alfred-Almond.

Addison’s relay of Mills, Dailey, Kristopher Thompson and Hadden Crawford placed first in the 4x800 meter relay (9:11.50).

Curtis Quick won the long jump (18-08.00) and the triple jump (38-05.00) for the Redskins. Caleb O’Dell-Oriend (pole vault; 10-03.00) and Daymon Walters (shot put; 36-01.75) won for C-G.