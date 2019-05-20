Coach Melissa Armsden’s Penn Yan softball team has had an up and down season, but last week it all came together for the Mustangs as they defeated Sodus and Wayne.

Penn Yan 19 Sodus 1

Kayla Andersen led the way on the mound for Penn Yan as she registered five strikeouts against Sodus while allowing no walks. Serina Sheradin had a double at the plate.

Penn Yan 6 Wayne 1

Andersen had another solid pitching performance against Wayne as she retired three batters by strikeout and earned the win. Sheradin and Kiana Larham had a triple and double for Penn Yan.

“I am so proud of my girls,” said Armsden. “They played together the whole game (against Wayne). They didn’t hang their heads a single second on the few errors we had. They dusted off and picked it up.”

Armsden felt the win was a vindication of the work the team has put in this spring.

“They worked hard all season and were starting to see the fruits of our labors. Today was a great win. I am beyond proud.”

The team was also celebrating senior night for Akiya Brewer and Kate Sciallo.

“They are two remarkable young women and will be greatly missed when they move on to bigger things,” Armsden said. “I am proud of every last one of them.”

The team finished the regular season against Waterloo away Monday.