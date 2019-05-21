The Penn Yan boys’ lacrosse team finished up its regular season last week with two close losses, 5-4 to Thomas and 4-3 to Fairport. The team finished with a 10-6 overall record and is seeded #2 in the sectional tournament, which began this week.

Thomas 5 Penn Yan 4

Penn Yan held a 3-2 lead at halftime against Thomas last Thursday but were outscored 3-1 in the second half, suffering the one goal loss.

Ayden Mowry had a goal and two assists. Conner Fingar, Clay Kinyoun, and Colton Smith added a goal apiece for the Mustangs. Griffin Emerson notched eight saves in goal.

Fairport 4 Penn Yan 3

Against Fairport, Penn Yan didn’t score until the third quarter as a pair of goals put them down 3-2. The teams traded goals in the fourth period for the final 4-3 tally.

Fingar paced the team with two goals. Mowry had a goal of his own and Devon Gerhardt added an assist. Emerson had 11 saves.

The Mustangs play the winner of Aquinas and Waterloo at 5 p.m. at Keuka College’s Jephson Field in the second round of the sectional tournament.