Penn Yan, Marcus Whitman, and Dundee all traveled to the Wayne-Finger Lakes League Championships last Friday held at Waterloo High School. Each school came away with individual first place winners.

Penn Yan’s girls finished 8th, Whitman’s girls came in 13th, and Dundee’s girls garnered a 14th place finish in the team standings.

The Mustangs were led by Joddie Decker, who came in first in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:58.77. Decker also placed first in the 3000 run with a time of 10:57.48. Gracie Murphy finished in second place in the 2000 steeplechase with a mark of 8:09.16. In the pentathlon, Alexxis Henry came in second in the 100 hurdles (19.75) and the long jump (13-07.50).

Dundee’s Ella Pollack also competed in the pentathlon and won the high jump at 4-07.00 and came in third in the 800 with a time of 3:01.45. She also placed third in the shot put with a distance of 20-11.25. Lily Hall finished in third place in the long jump with a mark of 15-05.50 and also earned third place in the triple jump with a mark of 34-01.25.

Marcus Whitman’s Hailey Rossi finished in third place in the 800 m run with a time of 2:35.62. Whitman girls placed third in the 4 x 800 relay as Emma MacDowell, Aurora Woodworth, Lauren O’Conner, and Hailey Rossi combined for a time of 10:41.94.

On the boys’ side, Marcus Whitman placed 4th overall, Dundee finished 5th, and Penn Yan came in 21st.

Dundee’s Matt Wood earned two third place finishes in the 1600 (4:41.05) and the 3200 (10:14.35). Preston Cole finished in second in both the shot put (40-11.50) and the discus throw (130-05).

Marcus Whitman’s Liam Prendergast came in first in the steeplechase with a time of 10:32.85 and Memphis Lohnes finished first in the pole vault with a height of 11-00.00.

Dominic Lafferty of Penn Yan and Gabe Kirkendall of Dundee came in second in the high jump, both attaining a mark of 5-03.00.