BELMONT – The Lady Jays of Whitesville started strong out of the gates. But Genesee Valley found its way back into the game later on. Just like their last meeting in Whitesville, it would require extra innings.

But this time, the Lady Jays found their way on top, as they scored two big runs in the top of the eighth inning, playing spoiler to Genesee Valley's potential outright bid for the Allegany County Division I championship with a 10-8 victory over the road in Belmont.

“They beat us, and we beat ourselves. We didn't play well, and it's better to lose now than in Sectionals,” said GV coach Lisa Clark. “You can't make those errors, and we left people on base that we shouldn't have left on base. This game was there for the taking.”

Despite the early inning struggles, the Lady Jaguars (14-2) still managed to collect 13 hits at the plate, with four different hitters recording a pair. Chelsea George led the way with a pair of doubles, and Emma Petrichick assisted with two hits and two RBI. Natalie Brodman and Mackenzie Bennett each had two hits, while Bennett drove in a run.

The Lady Jays (11-7) started from the get-go with four runs coming in the first inning, two on a Kylie Whitesell sacrifice that scored one earned. The early start saw a roaring back from the Lady Jaguars, as they scored five in the bottom of the fifth to take their first lead of the night by a 7-5 count, but the lead did not hold as Whitesville scored three in the sixth to regain the lead.

Genesee Valley was able to force extras, but the Lady Jays continued their momentum swing from the sixth inning to take the final lead and hold it for good. With the loss, the Lady Jaguars will officially split the Allegany County Division I title with Bolivar-Richburg.

Onalee Emery earned the win on the mound, fanning six and walking three. At the plate, Jessica Erdmann went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Carleigh Folts added two hits including a double, driving in two runs, and scoring three herself.

Emily Daciw struck out 11 and walked five in her complete game in the circle.

Both teams will now await Sectional seedings, as Genesee Valley finished the regular season with a 14-2 record, while Whitesville wraps up at 11-7.

Whitesville 400 013 02 – 10 9 5

Genesee Valley 010 150 10 – 8 13 5

W – Onalee Emery (WP) (CG, 6K, 3BB), and Carleigh Folts.

GV – Emily Daciw (LP) (CG, 11K, 5BB), and Bailey Bennett.

Bolivar-Richburg 6, Cuba-Rushford 0

RICHBURG – Ever since Sydney Root made her return to the circle for Bolivar-Richburg, the Lady Wolverines have made May their favorite month of the Spring season.

It continued on Monday in their season finale, as Root fanned seven in her complete game five-hitter to help the Lady Wolverines finish the season with nine of their last 10 games in the win column after a 3-5 start, following a 6-0 home win over Cuba-Rushford on Senior Night.

“In the month of May, we have certainly come into our own. It's not new news to anyone. I feel Sydney is coming back into her own,” said B-R coach Mark Emery. “She was a champ battling through the rehab of her injury, and what a tremendous testament to her work ethic. You take that and put it with some key hitting, all of our hitters are hitting our stride. We struggled a bit in the first quarter of the season, we weren't as sharp as we are now.”

Kelsey Pacer was a big piece to the puzzle for B-R (12-6), going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Courtney Perkins added two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run.

For Cuba-Rushford (3-14), Rebekah Clark, Hunter Jahnke, Abby Jaffe, Sarah Cole and Aubree Freeman all had a single.

Prior to the contest, Bolivar-Richburg recognized all three seniors in their annual Senior Night celebration. Emery says that Root, Maya Graves, and Nancy Learn have been valuable assets to his team.

“Sydney, Maya and Nancy have all been great assets to this program,” he said. “All three of them have grown up this season, and have been there every night. They've been pretty steady performers. Hopefully they can carry us past our Senior Night, and into bigger things.”

The regular season is over for both teams, as they now await Sectional seedings.

Cuba-Rushford 000 000 0 – 0 5 3

Bolivar-Richburg 300 111 X – 6 9 1

C-R – Jen Burrows (LP) (CG, 2K), and Sarah Cole

B-R – Sydney Root (WP) (CG, 7K), and Kelsey Pacer

Bradford/Hammondsport 5, Friendship 1

FRIENDSHIP – Visiting Bradford/Hammondsport picked up the season sweep of the Lady Golden Eagles behind a 5-1 victory.

The Golden Eagles will await Sectional seedings this weekend, as they finish with a record of 5-11.

Campbell-Savona 15, Canisteo-Greenwood 0

CANISTEO - Campbell-Savona knocked off Canisteo-Greenwood 15-0 in five innings Monday.

Kalyska Payne got the win with seven strikeouts in the circle.

Taegan Sharp had the lone hit for Canisteo-Greenwood.

Hayley Karr and Hailey Soporowski hit back to back homeruns in the fifth inning for C-S. Karr, Soporowski, Leah Robie, and Corinne Morris were all 3 for 4.

"We’ve been playing solid defense the last three or four games," Campbell-Savona head coach Chris Austin said. "Tonight we got the bats going early and never let up, good momentum going into sectionals."

Avoca-Prattsburgh 13, Jasper-Troupsburg 12

AVOCA - Avoca-Prattsburgh got past Jasper-Troupsburg 13-12 in eight innings Monday in a Steuben County softball contest.

Emma Hauser went 2 for 3 for A-P and scored a run while Lauryn Moore had two hits and 2 RBIs.

Shauna Pimm pitched for Avoca-Prattsburgh and had 12 strikeouts and only allowed four hits.

Pimm scored on a wild pitch to win the game for the Tigers.

Alexis Barnes went 2 for 5 for Jasper-Troupsburg.

Letchworth 4, Haverling 3

HAVERLING - Letchworth topped Haverling 4-3 Monday in a Livingston County Athletic Association softball contest.

Olivia Switzer tossed a complete game for the Rams, striking out six.

Raegan Faulkner had a hit and an RBI for Haverling.

Brooke DeGroff threw a complete game in the circle for Letchworth.

Gabi Goodrich and Natalie Shearing had two hits for Letchworth.

Keshequa 16, York 9

NUNDA — Keshequa clinched a Livingston County Division III co-championship with Perry/Mt. Morris Monday on the strength of a 16-9 win over York.

Keshequa’s Faith Wood got the win pitching.Taylor Martin went 2-for-5 with a home run and Paige Mckerrow finished 3-for-4 with single, a triple and a home run to power a big day for the Keshequa offense.

Payton Powers finished 3-for-4 with two double and Ashley Gillen was 3-for-5 with a triple.

For York, Jessie McCann hit a three-run home run.

BASEBALL

Dansville 12, Wayland-Cohocton 7

WAYLAND — It was a far cry from the first game the teams played at Babcock Park back on May 3r when Wayland-Cohocton handed Dansville a heartbreaking 1-0 setback. The rivals met on Monday at "the Nest" heading into the final week of the regular season, and this time around the game featured 19 runs, 23 hits as the Mustangs scored 9 of those runs in the 4th and 5th innings to secure both the momentum and the victory over the Golden Eagles by a 12-7 final.

The game was an especially big one for Dansville who sought to host a first round sectional game, and may have accomplished that with the road win over the Golden Eagles.

Dansville (10-4) saw Brody Stone throw the first 4.2 innings giving up six earned runs on nine hits. Jake Failla went 1.1 innings to get the win allowing one run on two hits while striking out one. Bryce Quibell pitched the 7th and threw a scoreless inning while striking out two. Offensively for the Mustangs Quibell had a 5-for-5 night with a triple, a double, three stolen bases, two RBIs and scored twice. Brody Stone had a hit and scored two runs. Trevor Shotwell had a double and four RBI. Jake Failla was 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored one. Ryan Carnevale was 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs. Jake Avery scored a run and had a sacrifice. Hydon Meyer had a pair of RBIs and scored a run. Tyler Mahany had a double, an RBI and scored a run, while Matt Puffer also scored once.

Wayland-Cohocton (8-10) used four pitchers — Jamie Carman, Kevin Ebert, Ryan Ebert and Dalton Sims. At the plate Ben Wood was 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and four runs batted in. John Freberg was 2-for-4 with a homer. Connor Englert went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Nik Zastawrny had a hit and scored once. Blake Zastawrny was 1-for-2 and scored twice. Trevor Sly had a double and an RBI while Jamie Carman and Cam Huber also had hits in the ballgame.

Wayland-Cohocton hosts Hornell on Thursday to close out the regular season, while Dansville entertains Livonia the same afternoon. Both games are at 4:30 p.m.

Allegany-Limestone 10, Cuba-Rushford 5

ST. BONAVENTURE – Allegany-Limestone scored three big runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone for good at St. Bonaventure on Monday, as they picked up the 10-5 win over visiting Cuba-Rushford.

The Rebels (13-3) collected seven hits at the plate to power their offense, as Kaden Moyer earned two hits including a double, and drove in a run. As for pitching, the Gators struck by scoring seven runs off 11 walks issued by Cuba-Rushford to ignite the baserunning.

Curtis Shaffer fanned four, and walked nine in his five-inning tenure for the Rebels, who hit the road for Bolivar-Richburg tonight to determine the outright Allegany County Division I championship.

Cuba-Rushford 010 200 2 – 5 7 2

Allegany-Limestone 301 204 X – 10 7 3

C-R – Curtis Shaffer (LP) (4K, 9BB), Grady McCumiskey (6) (K, 2BB), and Kaden Moyer.

A-L – Travis Maguire (WP) (4K), Ethan Paul (4) (4K, BB), Weston Stevenson (6) (K), and Dan Stayer.

Fillmore 7, Franklinville 4

FRANKLINVILLE – Despite a hot start from Franklinville in the first three innings, Fillmore's Connor Potter and Aaron Buck were able to hold down the fort in the next four innings, shutting down the Titans offense while scoring the last six runs of the game to pull ahead for good with a 7-4 road win on Monday.

The Eagles (10-5) were able to bounce back in the top of the fourth with a three-run frame. Two innings later, they broke the game open with the bases loaded, as Kainan Beardsley unloaded all the bags with a double into the outfield to give Fillmore the edge for good in the sixth.

Potter earned the win on the rubber behind seven strikeouts. Buck closed up shop with a two-inning save, fanning one and walking two. Potter also helped the offense come alive with two of the team's eight hits.

Fillmore 100 303 0 – 7 8 3

Franklinville 121 000 0 – 4 7 2

FIL – Connor Potter (WP) (7K, 3BB), Aaron Buck (6) (K, BB), and Max McCumiskey.

FRA – Matt Peters (LP) (6K, 4BB), Blake Frank (6) (K, BB), and Logan Frank.

Genesee Valley 15, Whitesville 3

BELMONT – Cody Schneider was a one-man band for the Jaguars as he picked up the victory behind his two inning start, as well as crushing a three-run homer in the team's 15-3 win over Whitesville on their home field Monday night.

“Cody was a monster tonight, and the boys were hitting the ball well,” said GV coach Kevin Scott. “We've won three in a row, and hopefully we can keep this momentum up to finish the week strong, and go into Sectionals on a high note.”

Schneider earned his victory behind five strikeouts and one walk on the rubber while also finishing with a 3-for-3 outing with his home run, a double and four total RBI. Riley Gordon added four RBI, while Gavin Hand and Trevor Clark each had two hits and drove in one for the Jaguars (7-9).

Robert Whitesell went the distance for the Jays (0-14), striking out three and walking three. On offense, Austin Waite drove in two of the team's three runs in the bottom of the third.

Genesee Valley will get back onto the field tonight, as they host Scio. As for Whitesville, their regular season is over, as they now await Sectional seedings.

Genesee Valley 344 31 – 15 15 3

Whitesville 003 00 – 3 3 6

GV – Cody Schneider (WP) (5K, BB), Trevor Clark (3) (2BB), Christian Tuttle (4) (K), Riley Gordon (5) (BB), and Gordon, Schneider (4).

W – Robert Whitesell (LP) (CG, 3K, 3BB), and Jesse Pensyl.

Bradford/Hammondsport 14, Friendship 1

FRIENDSHIP – Bradford/Hammondsport scored 11 runs in the top of the second to coast to a five-inning, 14-1 win over the host Golden Eagles on Monday.

Friendship (3-14) picked up three hits at the plate, with Noah Boutwell recording two and scoring the team's lone run in the bottom of the first.

The Golden Eagles will welcome in Scio on Wednesday in their home regular season finale.

Bradford/Hammondsport 3(11)0 00 – 14 8 2

Friendship 1 00 00 – 1 3 7

B/H – Jordan DeCamp (WP) (2K), Zack Davis (2K), Tyler Spina (K), and Blaze Machuga, Tyler Stile.

F – Micah Hosley (LP) (K, 2BB), Blake Hewitt (K, 3BB), Austin Musslewhite (2K), and Jacob Golden, Dekota Stewart.

Livonia 11, Bolivar-Richburg 1

HOUGHTON – Facing New York State's second best Class B baseball team can be a pretty tall task. The Bulldogs of Livonia went to Houghton College and took care of business on Monday, as they held Class C3 power Bolivar-Richburg to just two hits to capitalize on an 11-1 five-inning win.

'They're the number two team in the state for a reason. They had some solid bats, and some solid defense, and we did not focus and come ready to play. Hopefully we learn from this, and come back to work with better things,” said B-R coach Dustin Allen.

Shawn Minnehan fanned two and walked two to earn the complete game two-hitter for Livonia. AJ Davin had the big bat, going 3-for-4 with three RBI. For the Wolverines (13-5), Riley McDonald and Camden Graves each had a hit, with Graves scoring a run.

Bolivar-Richburg returns home tonight, as they battle longtime rival Cuba-Rushford for the Allegany County Division I title.

Livonia 250 40 – 11 12 2

Bolivar-Richburg 000 10 – 1 2 4

L – Shawn Minnehan (WP) (CG, 2K, 2BB), and Jason Dutra.

B-R – Micah Crump (LP) (K, 5BB), Landon Danaher (4) (K, BB), and Hudson Evingham.

Avoca 4, Addison 2

ADDISON – While Avoca's Nate O'Brochta and Addison's Bradyn Coletta were battling it out on the mound, a timely hit was the difference in the top of the fifth inning of Monday's contest in Addison.

Avoca's Zac Hammond had it, as he blasted a two-out, two-run single to the outfield to give the Tigers some much needed insurance, increasing their two-run lead to four to help secure the 4-2 road win over the Knights.

“They outhit us, but it was a great pitcher's matchup,” said Avoca coach Dennis Miles. “We struck out 13 times, and they struck out 10 times. Both teams are playing tight with very few errors on either side. We managed to get the big hit out of Zac in the top of the fifth for some much needed insurance.”

O'Brochta won the pitcher's duel with Coletta on the rubber, going six innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. Hammond then came in to close up shop with one strikeout in his save.

Addison (11-6) was led by Coletta, who countered O'Brochta with 10 strikeouts and two walks in his five-inning tenure. Colby Jones and Trent Makowiec each had two of the team's six total hits at the plate for the Knights.

Avoca will return to the field on Wednesday at Jasper-Troupsburg before closing the regular season back home on Thursday with a big Steuben County showdown with Prattsburgh.

Avoca 000 220 0 – 4 4 1

Addison 000 020 0 – 2 6 1

AVO – Nate O'Brochta (WP) (9K, BB), Zac Hammond (7) (K), and Hammond, O'Brochta (7). ADD – Bradyn Coletta (LP) (10K, 2BB), Gage Ames (6) (2K, BB), Trent Makowiec (7) (K), and Michael Benjamin.

Addison 8, Bradford 7

ADDISON - Addison Knights and Bradford Braves finally finished a game Sunday afternoon that was started on April 24. With the game tied 7-7 the game was suspended due to darkness. On Sunday afternoon the Knights finally pushed across the eighth and winning run in the bottom of the ninth to prevail over Bradford 8-7.

On the 24th of April the Knights jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first behind three consecutive hits from Mike Benjamin, Jaret Mahnke, and Colby Jones. Addison added another in the third behind a Mahnke double and an RBI sac fly from Brian Simon.

However, in the top of the fourth Bradford scored 7 runs. The key hits for the Braves coming from Tyler Spina and Steve Spina who both had 2RBI singles.

The Knights responded with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the inning getting RBI's from Benjamin and Mahnke. The Knights rallied for one more run in the bottom of the sixth with Mahnke scoring Benjamin with an RBI double.

The score would remain tied at 7-7 for the next three weeks until Sunday afternoon. On Sunday both teams put up a scoreless 8th.

The Knights also held Bradford scoreless in the top of the ninth. Finally in the bottom of the ninth the Knights scored the winning run.

Brian Simon led off the ninth with a walk and eventually came around to score on a Bradyn Coletta single. For the game Mahnke lead the Knights with 3 doubles and 3 RBI. Brayden Coletta and Colby Jones each chipped in with 4 and 3 hits, respectively.

Tyler and Steve Spina both had a couple hits apiece for Bradford.

TENNIS

P-A-H 5, Pavilion 0

PRATTSBURGH — Prattsburgh-Hammondsport-Avoca rolled past Pavilion Monday with a 5-0 sweep.

P-A-H improved to an even 6-6.

1S: Colin Drain (P-A-H) d. Nate Coy 6-2, 6-0

2S: Nolan Randall (P-A-H) d. Katie Ehrhart 6-0, 6-0

3S: Ryan Stanford (P-A-H) d. Forfeit 6-0, 6-0

1D: Jeremiah Hubbard/Elijah Lenhard (P-A-H) d. Keegan Conway/Justin Savidge 7-5, 6-3

2D: Isabelle Beecher/Hannah Stewart (P-A-H) d. Katrina Guile/Emily Gurbacki 6-1, 6-2

York 5, B-R 0

YORK — York (6-6) cruised by visiting Bolivar-Richburg (1-14) Monday, 5-0.

1S: Colten Watt (Y) d. Mikayla Lasnick 6-2, 6-3

2S: Jamie DeTar (Y) d. Roger Geist 6-0, 6-1

3S: Jacob Purdy (Y) d. Forfeit 1D: Emily Wolfanger/Shane Bryan (Y) d. Lily Blauvelt/Harmony Yates 6-0, 6-0

2D: Tori Bianchi/Jack Geary (Y) d. Tucker Gleason/Sarah Warner 6-0, 6-0

Warsaw 5, C-R 0

WARSAW — Warsaw got by Cuba-Rushford Monday with a 5-0 sweep.

The Rebels wrap up 1-10.

1S: Samuel Piepenburg (W) d. Ryan Witter 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

2S: David Meidenbauer (W) d. Joe Frederick 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(7-2)

3S: Emma Heubusch (W) d. Forfeit 6-0, 6-0

1D: Ashley Russell/Joe Montgomery (W) d. Justin Komidar/Aaron Kumpf 6-0, 6-2

2D: Chris Treutlein/Alex Moore (W) d. Ayden Kameck/Claire Benham 6-3, 6-2