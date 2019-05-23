Red Raiders topple Livonia Bulldogs

LIVONIA — The Hornell Red Raiders picked up a huge LCAA rivalry win by a 3-0 final over the Livonia Bulldogs on Wednesday evening in Livonia.

Hornell scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning of play to get the win, and now has an opportunity to win an LCAA Championship when it plays at Wayland-Cohocton today at 4:30 p.m.

The bottom half of the lineup came up huge for Hornell to lead off the inning. Jonas Sciotti singled and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice from Collin Burdett. Demetrice Cabic then smashed an RBI double to bring Sciotti home for the first run of the game. Nick Oyer followed with an RBI single, and moved around the base paths on singles from Justin D’Amato and Connor O’Rourke to score the Red Raiders third run.

Burdett was a monster on the mound, tossing a complete-game shutout. He went the distance of seven innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven batters.

Hornell (10-6) heads to Wayland-Cohocton on the final day of the season today, and can guarantee a piece of the LCAA Championship with a win.

“The bottom of the order really came through for us. We played a pretty good game all around, and we didn’t have any errors. Burdett was incredible once again with his two-hit shutout,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring. “After being picked last, we are just grateful to have the opportunity to play for an LCAA Championship.”

Hornell 000 030 0 — 3 6 0

Livonia 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Hornell: Collin Burdett (WP) and Nick Oyer.

SOFTBALL

Alfred-Almond 15, Arkport/Canaseraga 0

ALMOND — The Alfred-Almond Eagles got back to their dominating ways on Monday afternoon with a big 15-0 win over the Arkport/Canaseraga Wolves in Almond.

Renee Yezarski led the offense with a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Lindsey Allen, Logan Brown and Sarah Johnson also added multi-hit days in the win, while Allen, Brown, Olivia Ormsby, Sarah Johnson and Amy Evingham all added RBI in the win.

Ali Fancher got the win in the circle for the Eagles. She finished with the complete-game shutout, allowing just six hits while striking out four in the win.

Alfred-Almond (11-5) now hosts Jasper-Troupsburg today.