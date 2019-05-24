Hornell tennis captures Section V Championship

WAYLAND — The Hornell Red Raiders capped off a perfect regular season with an absolutely perfect trip through the Class B playoffs, capturing a 5-0 sweep over Livonia in the Section V Championship Meet Thursday night in Wayland.

The Red Raiders not only completed the clean sweep in the championship round, they also did not yield a single point to their opponents throughout the three rounds of the Class B Playoffs, winning all three rounds by a 5-0 final.

“This was amazing. Actually, our motto to the season was just one point at a time, one match at a time. That’s how we went into today, and that was really great. We did not drop a point throughout all of sectionals — we won every match 5-0, and it was awesome,” said HHS coach Jordan Hahn. “They are a great group of kids and this is so well deserved!”

On Thursday evening, Hornell was once again led by Derek McCumiskey in first singles, who cruised through his match to pick up a 6-4, 6-0 win and the first point of the evening. Dylan Greenthal and Conor Smith added the second point of the night when they won in first double action, winning in three sets by a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 score. Then Mike Harrick picked up the third point and officially secured a Section V Title in third singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

With the pressure off, Rayyan Buell and Vinny Liberto earned the 6-4, 7-6(7-1) win in second doubles, and Federico Zotto won the final match of the night by a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 final in second doubles to complete the clean sweep.

“Derek McCumiskey won the first point of the night, then our first doubles won in three sets and it was a super exciting match. Michael Harrick got the third and match deciding point for us, but then our second doubles team won and so did Federico (Zotto), so it was super exciting for everyone. Everyone won their first set across the board, but it got a little nerve-wracking after that because we had a few matches go into the third sets. But at the end it turned out to all be really great,” said Hahn.

Hornell finishes the season with a 13-0 overall record and will go down as the best tennis team in Hornell history, having won both the LCAA Championships and the Section V Class B Title.

Singles

1. Derek McCumiskey (H) def. Jordan Perdue 6-4, 6-0.

2. Federico Zotto (H) def. Gabe Gammons 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

3. Mike Harrick (H) def. Anthony Maggio 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Conor Smith and Dylan Greenthal (H) def. Michael Bean and Amelia Kwak 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

2. Rayyan Buell and Vinny Liberto (H) def. Samantha Keys and Nathan Woolston 6-4, 7-6(7-1).