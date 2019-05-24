GENESEO – Fillmore felt right at home at the Livingston Country Club in Geneseo, as the Eagles finished a single stroke ahead of defending Class C champion Hammondsport, helping head coach Tom Parks collect his second Section V championship this year with a 378 to claim the program's very first Section V Golf title.

“We knew what it was going to take to beat Hammondsport, doing the math in our heads, and looking at the scoreboard. Last year, we were third, and we knew with everyone coming back again, we'd have a shot at it,” said Parks, who coached the girls basketball team to a title in the winter. “They set their sights on it, and they worked really hard through all the conditions. I'm proud of these guys, we've come a long way from winning one or two matches a year, to finishing undefeated.”

Phil Hess powered the Eagles scorecard with a team-leading round of 86. Dylan Valentine followed with a round of 92. Damon Dioguardi added a 98, while Hayden Rust and Rory Kelley had rounds of 102 and 105.

“It was a long day, but it was very rewarding at the end,” Parks said. “The day started off very well, and the guys were able to get off to great starts. They played some solid golf top to bottom through 18 holes. The conditions were not good at all, and they battled through it. Those kinds of conditions were what we're used to at Rolling Acres.”

Hammondsport was led by Parker Watson, who scored a round of 83 to pace the Lakers team score of 379. Genesee Valley finished eighth as a team out of the field of eight vying for the Class C title, scoring a team score of 467. Dominic Sallazzo led the way with a 106 on the GV scorecard.

As for Parks and the Eagles, it continues another amazing year of athletics for Fillmore with two Section V championships and counting, with the boys tennis team going for a third straight sectional patch, and the chance of softball and baseball titles looming in the distance.

“It's unreal to think about that. I'm so lucky to have the kids that I do, with the girls basketball team and the golf team,” Parks said. “They give you the same energy back that you put in for them. When that happens, things are special, and this has really been a special year for us at Fillmore.”