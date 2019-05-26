ANDOVER – The Lady Panthers had waited just a little over a week to get back on the field. Saturday marked the start of their journey to get back to Class D2 Finals, when they hosted No. 6 Romulus in Quarterfinal action.

They trailed 4-0 after the first three and a half innings of play to the Lady Warriors, but then a much-needed spark came from their hero of the day – Katie Calladine.

With runners in scoring position on second and third, the third baseman demolished a pitch to center field for a go-ahead, three-run homer in Andover's five-run third inning, sparking an 11-4 victory.

“It usually starts with the girls finding a way to get on base,” said Andover coach Al Barber. “If we can do that, special things can happen. We put Katie in the five-hole for the first time this year, and she gives us a big home run. It worked, and it gives us more pressure to put on them on defense.”

It marked the beginning of big things for the Andover (12-7) offense in the third, as the Panthers went on to score 11 runs in a row, keeping Romulus shutout for the remaining four innings after they had jumped the gun early in the first.

“The bats and the defense came alive. The girls settled in, and they didn't let that three-run first inning that they gave up effect them,” said Barber. “They came back and made some great plays. We're playing great ball, and the bats are there when we need them. It's not the kids that have been leading the team all season, there's others that are doing stuff.”

The Lady Panthers added one more run in the bottom of the fourth before five more runs came in the bottom of the sixth, as Emily Wahl led the charge with a three-run inside-the-park home run into deep right field.

Both Calladine and Wahl finished with two hits, with Calladine finishing with a team-high four RBI. Livia Simon and Kelsie Niedermaier both headed the offensive explosion with three hits each. On the mound, Leah Simon held Romulus in check, striking out four in her one-hitter.

Andover now moves into the Class D2 Semifinal round, which will begin on Wednesday, taking on rival and second-seeded Whitesville for a spot in next Friday's Class D2 Finals.

“This is what happens in every sport for the past couple of years now, and in a way, it's fitting. Two great, very similar, athletic teams,” Barber said. “We're separated by only a few miles, but we give a great game each time. You know it's going to be a battle, whether it's 3-2 or 14-13. I wish it was the championship game, but whoever plays the best, and scores last will win this game.”

Romulus 301 000 0 – 4 1 1

Andover 005 105 X – 11 13 1

R – Megan Litzenberger (LP) (CG, 5K, 3BB), and Carleigh Madden.

A – Leah Simon (WP) (CG, 4K, 8BB), and Emily Wahl.

No. 2 Whitesville 4, No. 7 Scio 0

WHITESVILLE – Whitesville's Kylie Whitesell hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from No. 7 Scio with a 4-0 win in Class D2 Quarterfinal action on Saturday.

For Whitesville (12-7), Falyn Lewis-Ellison led the way with two hits. In the circle, Onalee Emery struck out eight in her two-hit shutout.

Scio was led by Alannah Allen and Renee Schoonover, as they each recorded a hit. Lacey Shuttleworth fanned two in her six-hitter on the rubber for the Lady Tigers, who finish the season with a record of 7-13. The team will graduate five seniors in Shuttleworth, Allen, Lauryn Force, Kelsey Sherwood and Maggie Davis.

The win sets up the third and final meeting between Whitesville and Andover, this time in the Class D2 Semifinals on Wednesday.

Scio 000 000 0 – 0 2 4

Whitesville 101 002 X – 4 6 2

S – Lacey Shuttleworth (LP) (CG, 2K), and Ashlynn Scotchmer.

W – Onalee Emery (WP) (CG, 8K), and Carleigh Folts.

No. 8 Friendship 2, No. 1 Lima Christian 7

LIMA – The top-seeded Lima Christian Lady Saints were able to come away with the victory in Class D2 Quarterfinal action, as they managed to go past No. 8 Friendship with a 7-2 victory on Saturday.

The Lady Golden Eagles finish the season with a record of 7-12. They will graduate just three seniors this June, in Mackenzie Faulkner, Kelsey Gleason, and Jadyn Golden.

CLASS D1

No. 6 Alfred-Almond 18, No. 3 Honeoye 5

HONEOYE — The No. 6 Alfred-Almond Eagles showed why they're the defending champs and picked up the huge road upset in the second round of the Section V, Class D2 tourney with an 18-5 win over No. 3 Honeoye in Honeoye on Saturday afternoon.

Olivia Ormsby was incredible at the plate, going 3-for-6 with two runs scored and five RBI. Logan Brown also had a three-hit day with three RBI and a run scored. Lindsey Allen added two hits, three runs and three RBI. Morgan Davidson and Ali Fancher also added two hits in the win.

Ali Fancher picked up the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits while striking out 11. No. 6 Alfred-Almond is now slated to play No. 2 CG Finney on Wednesday evening with a time and place yet to be determined.

No. 5 Fillmore 5, No. 4 Bradford/Hammondsport 1

BRADFORD – After an inside-the-park home run started the game off for Bradford/Hammondsport, Fillmore's Macy Miller took charge, as she shut down the Braves the rest of the way while the Eagles capitalized on five unanswered runs to pull away to a 5-1 quarterfinal win on Saturday.

“We did enough on offense to create some distance, but the best answer we had was our defense and Macy on the mound,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley. “After that first inning, it could have gone south, but we responded quick and took the momentum back.”

The St. Bonaventure commit struck out 11 for the Lady Eagles (14-6)

The Lady Eagles advance to the Class D1 Semifinals to take on No. 8 Notre Dame-Batavia, who upset top-seeded Genesee Valley, on Wednesday at a neutral site to be determined.

Fillmore 020 030 0 – 5 7 0

Bradford/Hammondsport 100 000 0 – 1 4 2

F – Macy Miller (WP) (CG, 11K, 5BB), and Dani Wolcott.

B/H – Cambri Harrian (LP) (CG, 6K), and McKenzie Boscoe.

No. 8 Notre Dame-Batavia 10, No. 1 Genesee Valley 6

BELMONT – The top-seeded Lady Jaguars gave it their all on Saturday. Battling against a tough Notre Dame-Batavia Lady Irish team, they managed to tie up the game at five through four innings.

But the offense began to click for the eighth-seeds, and the errors started to pile up for Genesee Valley, as Notre Dame-Batavia went on to score five of the last six runs to pull off the upset on the road with a 10-6 win over the Lady Jaguars.

Despite the loss, Emily Daciw continued her hard-hitting ways at the plate for Genesee Valley, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, her fourth of the season, and three runs scored. Elise Petrichick, Emma Petrichick, and Natalie Brodman each added a hit, with Brodman driving in one. In the circle, Daciw fanned eight.

“It's hard to lose this way knowing we are a better team than we showed today. It's heartbreaking, and we just did not play well at all,” said GV coach Lisa Clark.

Genesee Valley's season comes to a close with a record of 14-3 and a share of this year's Allegany County Division I championship. The Lady Jaguars will graduate seven seniors in Daciw, Bailey Bennett, Mackenzie Bennett, Kennedi Norasethaporn, Chelsea George, Shay Ely and Arianna Gordon.

Notre Dame-Batavia 302 020 3 – 10 7 4

Genesee Valley 013 100 1 – 6 6 7

ND-B – Sophi Johnston (WP) (5K, 2BB), Audrey Farrell (6) (2K, BB), and Emma Finch. GV – Emily Daciw (LP) (CG, 8K, 5BB), and Bailey Bennett.

CLASS B

No. 8 Dansville 7, No. 9 Haverling 5

DANSVILLE — The Dansville Mustangs picked up a huge first round win with a 7-5 game on Friday evening over the No. 9 Haverling Rams in the first round of the Section V Class B2 tournament in Dansville at Babcock Park.

Jillian Schramm tossed a complete game, allowing five runs on 10 hits while striking out 10 batters. She also led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two singles and a triple. Jenna George also added a 3-for-4 day with two singles and a double.

The Dansville Mustangs now face off with the No. 1 Wellsville Lions on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in Wellsville.

No. 8 Pal-Mac 8, No. 9 Hornell 5

PALMYRA — The No. 8 Pal-Mac Red Raiders ended the No. 9 Hornell Red Raiders softball season with a narrow 8-5 win at home during the first round of the Section V Class B1 Tournament.

Hornell ends the season with a 1-17 overall record. No further statistics were available at press time.

Class C3

No. 4 Bolivar-Richburg 11, No. 5 Dundee 0

RICHBURG – Home runs galore were launched by Bolivar-Richburg, as Courtney Perkins, Aliyah Cole and Kelsey Pacer all had hits that left the park in an 11-0 shutout of Dundee in Class C3 Quarterfinal action on Saturday.

Bolivar-Richburg (13-6) collected 11 runs on 15 hits, with Perkins launching a two-run blast in the bottom of the second to kick things off. The damage was then done in the third, as Cole and Pacer went back to back with solo shots to increase the lead to four.

“It was the most complete game that we've played all year, and what a time for it,” B-R coach Mark Emery said. “When you put up 15 hits, you feel great about it. It was a great first step in Sectionals. You have to feel absolutely wonderful for Sydney, after the injury she's been through. You hope for the best, and we are getting the best out of her.”

Jessica Majot helped the cause with three hits, including a pair of doubles and three RBI. In the circle, Sydney Root continued her dominance, tossing a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.

Bolivar-Richburg now moves into the Class C3 Semifinal round on Wednesday, taking on the No. 8 Oakfield-Alabama/No. 1 Lyndonville winner at a neutral site to be determined.

Dundee 000 000 0 – 0 1 3

Bolivar-Richburg 022 052 X – 11 15 2

D – Megan Sutherland (LP) (CG, 5K), and Hailey Empson.

B-R – Sydney Root (WP) (CG, 10K), and Kelsey Pacer.

Keshequa 11, Pavilion 2

NUNDA — Mackenzie Gillen went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, leading Keshequa to an 11-2 win over over Pavilion Saturday in the C3 playoffs.

Faith Wood got the win, allowing six hits and striking out six. Paige Mckerrow and Payton Powers were both 2-for-3 with one run scored. Macy Boss was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Keshequa (12-7) moves on to meet South Seneca May 29.