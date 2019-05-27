The Penn Yan boys’ lacrosse team finds itself in a familiar spot, playing in the sectional finals again this season. After a dominating performance against Midlakes, winning 11-1 in the semifinal game May 25, the No. 2 seed Mustangs will face No. 1 seed Pal-Mac at St. John Fisher College May 29 at 5 p.m. for the right to call themselves champions yet again.

Pal-Mac got to the game by virtue of a 22-8 win over Marcus Whitman minutes before Penn Yan took the field at Honeoye Falls-Lima.

The Mustangs wasted little time getting into the scoring column. Conner Fingar assisted Ayden Mowry for the game’s first goal at 9:21 in the first quarter. The score was the result of a save by Griffin Emerson, who had eight for the game, and subsequent outlet to Fingar who found Mowry. The team scored again as Fingar scored unassisted at 8:36 to give Penn Yan a two-goal lead.

Midlakes got on the board soon after as they scored a man-up goal at the 6:58 mark. Two and a half minutes later, after a scrum in front of Midlakes’ goal, Fingar assisted Mowry again to give Penn Yan a 3-1 lead.

Penn Yan was in cruise control after the first period, but kicked it up a notch to end the first half. Fingar picked up a ground ball and sprinted down the field for a goal with just 7.5 seconds remaining in the half. Most teams would be content with that, but Fingar won the faceoff and found Chase Blumbergs, who scored with just a half second left to give the Mustangs a 6-1 lead at halftime.

Penn Yan scored two goals in the third quarter and three goals in the fourth on the way to the win. Fingar finished the game with three goals and four assists to lead the Mustangs. Mowry had three goals, Chase Blumbergs and Mekhi Mahan had two goals apiece, and Colton Smith had a goal and an assist. Devon Gerhardt finished with an assist as well.

The Mustangs, who are 12-6 on the year, play in the championship game tonight against Pal-Mac, which is 15-3 so far this season.

To advance to the semi-final game, the Mustangs defeated Aquinas 15-1 at Keuka College May 22.