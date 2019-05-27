The Dundee track team competed in the Section V Championships on Friday, with several athletes coming away as champions.

The boys 4 X 100 meter relay team of Brady Richardson, Nic Laursen, Preston Cratsley, and Austin Brace won by .006 seconds over the HAC team to garner first place for the Scots.

Preston Cole won the shot put championship for the second year in a row as he threw for a mark of 42-10.50. Tate Hoyt also took his second championship in two years as he won the discus competition with a mark of 133-10.

Lily Hall finished with a second place in the girls triple jump with a distance of 34-10.25.