The season came to a close for the Penn Yan girls’ lacrosse team May 24 as they dropped an 11-7 game to Mynderse/Romulus.

Penn Yan 10 Aquinas 7

Penn Yan got to the game by defeating Aquinas May 21 10-7. Early in the game, it looked like the Mustangs would run away with it as they got out to 5-0 lead with 18:11 left in the first half. Alison Winslow scored four of her five goals of the night during that flurry, while Kaley Griffin added a goal. Aquinas chipped away at the lead, however, as Penn Yan held a narrow 7-6 lead at halftime.

There was controversy just before the half, however, as a Penn Yan goal that was called good on the field was negated after the referees appeared to have looked at a replay on a video that was being taken from the press box.

Coach K’Leigh Vanaman was heard saying “There’s no replay in high school lacrosse,” to the officials on the sideline. One referee answered “We just want to make sure we got it right,” adding “You can protest it.”

Thankfully for the Mustangs, the strange play turned out not to matter. Penn Yan’s defense tightened up, allowing just one goal in the second half on the way to the three goal win.

Penn Yan ended the season at 11-5 overall.