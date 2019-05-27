The No. 7 seed Penn Yan softball team saw its season end last Friday as they fell to No. 10 Aquinas in their pre-quarterfinal matchup in Penn Yan. The Marcus Whitman softball team opened up sectional play with a win over Gananda May 24. Dundee opened their tournament with a 12-4 win over Wheatland Chili May 24 before falling to Bolivar-Richburg 11-0 May 25.

Aquinas 11 Penn Yan 2

The game was scoreless until a fourth inning outburst by Aquinas put them ahead 10-0. Starting pitcher Kayla Andersen was pulled after six runs scored in the innings and Aquinas put up four more before the inning was over. Aquinas put another run across in the top of the fifth inning. Penn Yan’s bats were mostly silent as Aquinas’s Allie Gatti struck out 12 Mustangs in the game, allowing just five hits.

Penn Yan finishes the season with an overall record of 7-14.

Marcus Whitman 4 Gananda 3

Aaliyah Beverly’s two-run single opened the scoring for the Wildcats in the first inning, and even though the game was tight, they never relinquished the lead. Gananda plated a run in the bottom of the second, but Whitman was able to answer right back in the top of the third to make it 3-1. The teams traded runs in the sixth when Kayla Farrell scored what proved to the game winning run on Leah Preston’s ground ball. Gananda scored in the bottom of the seventh but it wasn’t enough.

Lily Chrysler had two hits and scored two of Whitman’s four runs. Amber LeMay threw a complete game, giving up just three hits and striking out 10 hitters.

The team plays Williamson in the next round of sectionals May 29.

Dundee 12 Wheatland-Chili 4

Wheatland-Chili got on the scoreboard first in the top of the initial inning as they put together a double and single from their second and third hitters. Dundee answered in the bottom of the inning by putting up five runs with the big hit coming from Alyssah Newell, who doubled over the left fielder’s head.

Dundee scored two more runs in the bottom of the third inning as a couple of errors and a timely single by Mercedez Roy accounted for the scoring. The Lady Scots scored three more in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to cruise to the eight run victory.

Newell finished the day with two hits. Claudia Lyons also had two hits. Megan Sutherland earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 hitters in the process.

No stats were reported for the Bolivar-Richburg game. Dundee ends the year with an 8-10 overall record.