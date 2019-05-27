There’s an old adage in baseball that you’re only as good as your starting pitcher that day. Fortunately, for the Penn Yan baseball team, that adage held true as the Mustangs’ Brennan Prather was electric Saturday morning as he and Clark Simmons combined to shut out the Wayland-Cohocton Eagles 7-0 in the first round of Sectionals.

Prather did some nifty work in the bottom of the first inning as Way-Co had runners on second and third with no outs. He induced a popout to second base for the first out, and after an infield single to shortstop, struck out the next two hitters to get out of the jam.

The game would stay deadlocked at 0-0 until the Mustangs exploded for five runs in the top of the 5th inning. Alex Foster reached on an error to lead off the inning and Brendan Hawley followed that up with a bunt single. After Peyton Schuck worked a walk to load the bases, Simmons ripped a double down the left field line two knock in two runs and set up Schuck on third and Simmons on second for Prather. Reaching outside for a pitch, Prather was still able to barrel the ball and pull it to right field, scoring both Schuck and Prather for a 4-0 lead. Tyler Bouchard struck out before Andrew Garren doubled just inside the third base line to score Prather, making it 5-0.

Penn Yan added to the score in the top of the 6th as Hawley walked, Schuck singled, and Prather was intentionally walked after one out. Garren and Mason MacKerchar suffered hit by pitches in back-to- back at bats to push two more runs across, making it 7-0.

Prather would last until one out left to go in the bottom of the 6th inning as coach Willy Hillberg lifted him and put Simmons in to finish out the game.

Simmons struck out two and allowed two batters to ground out the shortstop. The move allowed Penn Yan to start Prather on the mound again Tuesday as the No. 10 seed Mustangs face No. 2 seed LeRoy at LeRoy Tuesday at 4:30.