ALFRED — Paul Kemsley (Lancaster) and Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) have added All Mideast Region honors to their collection of awards for the 2018-19 track and field season. The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) annually recognizes the top five individuals in each event from each event.

Wadsworth was named All-Region for his performance in the decathlon. His top score in the event this season was 5,822. His score is 2nd best in Alfred State school history. His top score of 5,822 earned him 2nd place at the ECAC Championships. Earlier in the season he was 2nd at the Cortland Multi with 5,297 poins. Earlier this season, Wadsworth was named the CSAC Track Athlete of the Year and during the indoor season he was named USTFCCCA All-Region in the heptathlon.

Kemsley earned All-Region honors in the discus. His toss of 49.63 m at the Geneseo Early Season Invitational was his best of the season. He went on to win the discus at the CSAC Championships and finished 2nd in the event at the ECAC Championships. At the CSAC Championships, he was named the Male Field Athlete of the Year and during the indoor season he earned USTFCCCA All-Region honors in the weight throw. Kemsley is currently second all-time at Alfred State in the discus.

A total of 1,915 honors were handed out to athletes from USTFCCCA member institutions, which included a near-even split between men's (951) and women's programs (964).