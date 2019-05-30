LIVONIA – The Tigers were on a roll all throughout the night in Livonia, as they took a 7-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. No. 4 Northstar applied all the pressure it could, but No. 5 Scio managed to come out with the win, holding off the Knights with a 7-6 victory Wednesday to move onto the Class D2 semifinals.

“They made it exciting, but we're very happy to escape with the win. Jake (D'Arcy) pitched very well, and he was still strong at the end. He just ran out of pitching. We had just enough to get by,” said Scio coach Kevin Mole.

D'Arcy went into the seventh for the Tigers (9-11), striking out nine. He was also one of three hitters that collected a pair of hits, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Austin Baker and Tristen Woodruff each had two hits and drove in a run for Scio, which held on after Northstar scored five runs in the seventh to cut the deficit.

Scio will now head for the Maple City tonight, taking on top-seeded Avoca for a spot in Saturday's Class D2 Finals.

“It's an exciting challenge. Coach (Dennis) Miles is well-known in the area, and we're glad to get this opportunity to play them,” said Mole.

Scio 211 120 0 – 7 9 1

Northstar 001 000 5 – 6 8 0

S – Jake D'Arcy (WP) (9K, 4BB), Cam Loucks (7) (BB), Carter Scholla (7) (K), and Cory Bolzan.

N – Gage Wheaton (LP) (3K, 5BB), Ashton Dutton (5) (K, BB), Steve Merkel (5) (4K, BB), and Gabe Nowak.

CLASS D1

No. 2 CG Finney 3, No. 7 Alfred-Almond 2

ROCHESTER — All five runs were scored in the first two innings of play as the No. 2 CG Finney Falcons advanced to the Section V, Class D1 semifinals with a 3-2 win over the No. 7 Alfred-Almond Eagles on Wednesday afternoon at Aquinas.

Kevin Allen and Blake McMichael led the offense for A-A, each contributing two hits in the loss. McMichael also added the lone pair of RBI for the Eagles. Will Tormey was given the loss on the hill despite an outstanding performance. Tormey pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five.

Alfred-Almond ends the season with an overall record of 9-11.

Class C1

No. 3 Cuba-Rushford 3, No. 6 Red Jacket 0

AVON – Ben Frank was lights out on the mound for Cuba-Rushford, as he won the pitching duel against Red Jacket's Hunter Williams, holding the Indians to just three hits behind 10 strikeouts in the team's 3-0 Class C1 Quarterfinal win on Wednesday in Avon.

“This is absolutely amazing from these guys,” said C-R coach Steve Yatzkanic. “We're still having trouble bringing a run in to score with the bases loaded, but so far, it hasn't hurt us. Ben was outstanding on the mound tonight, he hit all of his spots tonight. Everything played well, great pitching, great defense. It's how you win games.”

The Rebels (17-3) picked up a run in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead. After a scoreless fourth inning, they added two big pieces of insurance to secure their victory, as Dan Emerson helped the cause with an RBI single, and the other run reached home on error.

In all, Red Jacket and Cuba-Rushford combined for just seven hits worth of offense, with the Rebels outhitting the Indians by a 4-3 count.

Cuba-Rushford now advances to the Class C1 semifinals tonight, as they take on No. 2 Gananda at a neutral site to be determined.

Red Jacket 000 000 0 – 0 3 1

Cuba-Rushford 001 020 X – 3 4 0

RJ – Hunter Williams (LP) (CG, 10K, 2BB), and Jarrett LeGault.

C-R – Ben Frank (WP) (CG, 10K, 2BB), and Kaden Moyer

SOFTBALL

CLASS C3

No. 3 Keshequa 11, No. 2 South Seneca 7

KEUKA — In the semifinal round of the Class C3 sectional softball tournament, the third-seeded Keshequa girls out-slugged No. 2 South Seneca at Keuka College by an 11-7 final to gain entry into the championship game on Friday.

Coach Bill Mann's Indians received a complete game effort out of Faith Wood, who notched the win in the circle. At the plate Mackenzie Gillen was 3-for-4 with a sacrifice and scored a run. Heather Moriarty had a 2-for-3 day, which included a bases-clearing double and five runs batted in. Ashley Gillen was 2-for-2 and scored twice.

For South Seneca (17-3), Hailey Bentley was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Logan Shaulls went 3-for-4 and scored a run.

Keshequa (13-7) will battle either Lyndonville in the Class C3 title tilt on Friday.

No. 1 Lyndonville 3, No. 4 Bolivar-Richburg 2

CALEDONIA – All five runs between both Bolivar-Richburg and Lyndonville were scored in the fifth inning.

The Lady Wolverines had the first punch, but the top seeds countered with one run more, as they scored three runs in the bottom half to take the lead for good, sending the No. 4 Lady Wolverines home with a 3-2 edge in Class C3 Semifinal action at Cal-Mum on Wednesday.

“This was a game that we could've won, and it wasn't in the cards,” said B-R coach Mark Emery. “We had so many opportunities, and we just could not cash in. A quality team takes advantage of the other team's mistakes. They scored three runs off three hits, and it leaves you scratching your head. You wonder how it happens. When they needed a hit, they got it. We didn't.”

Courtney Perkins and Sydney Root provided two big RBIs in the top of the fifth for the Lady Wolverines (13-7), with Perkins hitting an RBI double. She then scored on an RBI single from Root, who held Lyndonville to five hits in the circle, fanning eight and walking one in her final game in black and red.

Bolivar-Richburg's season officially comes to an end, as they conclude the 2019 campaign with a record of 13-7, and a share of the Allegany County Division I title with Genesee Valley. The Lady Wolverines will say goodbye to their three senior captains in Root, Maya Graves, and Nancy Learn at year's end.

“I'm proud of the kids, and the way they responded after we started 3-5. The schedule was difficult, and we weren't really into our stride,” said Emery. “Then, we hit our stride. You can look at this season a bunch of different ways, but I am thrilled with the way we came back. We went on a tear all through May, and you just hate to see the season end on a game like this. The future is bright on the other end, and we're going to miss our seniors. We're going to hope for the best.”

Bolivar-Richburg 000 020 0 – 2 6 0

Lyndonville 000 030 X – 3 5 1

B-R – Sydney Root (LP) (CG, 8K, BB), and Kelsey Pacer.

L – Stacy Buckland (WP) (CG, 6K, BB), and Chloe Stinson.

Class D1

No. 8 Notre Dame-Batavia 11, No. 5 Fillmore 1

HOUGHTON – No. 8 Notre Dame-Batavia scored the last 10 runs after a 2-1 first inning advance to the Class D1 Finals with an 11-1 win over No. 5 Fillmore on Wednesday.

“Today simply wasn't our day. Notre Dame was pretty much on in all facets of the game,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley. “I am disappointed for the girls, not in the girls. They are better than what showed today, but it was one of those days. I wish I had the ability to flip the switch for them today. It felt like we were wearing weighted backpacks that we couldn't get rid of.”

The Lady Eagles were held in check all throughout the night, as they only collected one run on one hit of offense.

Fillmore's season has ended, as they wrap up with a 14-7 record. Macy Miller, Macy Beardsley, Ava Breuer and Ashley Burgess graduate in June.

“I am very proud of the girls,” said Beardsley “We won 14 games, and we contended in a tough county, and in Sectionals. I feel for our seniors, and want them to know I love them, and I am so proud of what they have given to Fillmore. It is way more than wins and success they will be remembered for.”

ND-Batavia 211 042 1 – 11 10 0

Fillmore 100 000 0 – 1 1 6

ND-B – Abby Pingrey (WP) (CG, 5K), and Emma Finch.

F – Macy Miller (LP) (CG, 2K), and Dani Wolcott.

Class C2

No. 1 Pembroke 9, No. 12 Cuba-Rushford 1



BATAVIA – No. 12 Cuba-Rushford's Cinderella run came to a close against No. 1 Pembroke Wednesday in Batavia, 9-1.

Jen Burrows struck out one in a complete game, while Rebekah Clark went 2-for-3 with a double to pace the Rebel offense. C-R wraps up the season 5-15.



Cuba-Rushford 000 001 0 – 1 7 3

Pembroke 300 501 X – 9 13 0



C-R – Jen Burrows (LP) (CG, K, 3BB), and Sarah Cole.

P – Allie Schwerthoffer (WP) (CG, 5K, BB), and Sarai-Lynn Dixon.



