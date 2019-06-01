Payton Powers named tournament MVP for Indians

BATAVIA — The Keshequa softball team has been a very determined and scrappy bunch this season. Coach Bill Mann saw that "never give up" attitude on Friday in its truest form as the third-seeded Indians out-slugged top seeded Lyndonville in a battle of "orange & black" at Batavia High School 10-8 to claim the Section V, Class C3 softball title.

The Indians never gave in all afternoon as they battled tooth and nail between themselves No. 1 Lyndonville, and when it was all said and done and the smoke cleared, the Keshequa Indians claimed the crown with a 10-8 victory in Genesee County.

Faith Wood recorded the win in the circle for Keshequa, going all the way. Coach Mann's club brought out the potent bats and put up plenty of offensive help bring home the hardwood.

Paige McKerrow was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice and scored twice. Payton Powers went 3-for-5 with a double and scored a pair of runs on her way to Class C3 Tournament MVP honors. Ashley Gillen was 2-for-2 and scored twice, while Allison Galton finished 3-for-4 at the plate as Keshequa (14-7) takes home the title.

Lyndonville was paced by Alexis Hinkson's 3-for-4 day at the plate and she scored three runs.

All-Tournament Team consisted of Hinkson along with Keshequa's Payton Powers (MVP), Faith Wood, Paige Mckerrow, and Ashley Gillen, plus Lyndonvile's Alexis Hinkson, Alecia Hinkson, Lorelei Dillenbeck, Cassie Boyce, and Gracie Johnson.

Keshequa will face Class C2 champion Letchworth at 4 p.m. Monday in Fillmore in state qualifier action, with the winner advancing to the play the C1 champion for a spot in the Far West Regional.