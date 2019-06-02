Indians score 5 early runs to take command

LIVONIA — For most of the season, and particularly during sectionals, Wellsville has been the early aggressor, scoring quick runs to set the tone and let the defense go to work with the lead in hand.

Saturday afternoon, Waterloo stole Wellsville’s playbook.

No. 3 Waterloo jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning, then used some superlative pitching and defense to take the Section V, Class B2 title with a 6-2 win over No. 1 Wellsville in Livonia.

The Indians (17-3) started the game with three straight singles to plate a run before Wellsville used a 3-4-6 double play to help escape the jam. Waterloo then opened things up in the second with four runs on four hits, two of them well-placed bunts. The Indians also took advantage of a close call at first that created some lengthy discussion but ultimately went in Waterloo’s favor.

“Waterloo put the ball in play, put pressure on us early, and they executed some plays and jumped on the scoreboard early,” said Wellsville coach Matt Burke. “When you face a good pitcher, it’s very difficult to fall behind early in the game and mount the offense. It’s very difficult to just sit back and swing the bats against a really good pitcher when you’re chasing five runs. (Morgan Kapp) is one of the best pitchers we’ve faced all year, and we faced a lot of good pitchers this year. She moved the ball well, had excellent velocity and pounded the strike zone on the corners.”

Indeed, Kapp finished with nine strikeouts and just two walks. The junior also worked out of several jams with the aid of her defense. Matti Burke and Taylor Adams reached safely to lead off both the second and the fourth innings, but both times Kapp retired the next three batters in order and only surrendered one run on each occasion. Burke scored on an RBI single from Adams in the second, then plated Wellsville’s final run on an RBI sac fly from Mallory Sibble in the fourth.

Savannah Perham was stranded at second after hitting a two-out double in the third, while Quinn Burke was also left in scoring position at second after hitting a one-out single in the fifth.

“We did have some opportunities and we left runners in scoring position a couple times and didn’t come up a big hit. Sometimes that happens,” Coach Burke said.

Waterloo added one insurance run in the sixth, but Kapp wouldn’t need it as she retired eight of the last nine batters she faced on her way to Class B2 Tournament MVP honors.

Taylor Adams went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace the Wellsville offense. Perham (double), Quinn Burke and Matti Burke (two runs, walk) each added a hit apiece. Morgan Sibble struck out two as she wraps up her career second on Wellsville’s all-time pitching wins list with 43.

Wellsville concludes the season with a stellar 19-2 record after taking the No. 1 seed in Class B2.

“We knew coming into the season there were several excellent teams in our bracket,” Coach Burke said. “We knew we were one of them. We made it to the sectional finals as the No. 1 seed. You can’t take anything away from that. I am so proud of our players. They have played a major role in making Wellsville softball one big family. It’s been a magical season. They have faced excellent competition, excellent pitching, tough weather conditions and they’ve answered the challenge every time, all season. It has been an absolute thrill and honor to coach this group of players. It’s been an amazing season and I’m so thankful and humbled to be a part of it.”

Wellsville’s Morgan Sibble, Taylor Adams, Sierra Dickerson and Matti Burke were named to the Class B2 All-Tournament Team, as was Wayland-Cohocton’s Kailey Johnson and LeRoy’s Hayley Papp, who the Lions faced in the semifinals.

Wellsville loses a large group of talented, experienced seniors to graduation in Quinn Burke, Morgan Sibble, Taylor Adams, Savannah Perham, Sierra Dickerson, Ashley Reitz and Alyssa Kear.

“That’s near and dear to my heart. Obviously I have a daughter that’s graduating as a senior, but overall, I’ve had some hand in coaching or watching all of those girls play since they’ve been seven or eight years old,” said Coach Burke. “When they graduate I’m going to lose a little part of me. I can’t say enough about them. Words can’t describe just how much that group of seniors means to the Wellsville softball program. They are a huge part of our success this year. Our program is in a healthy place and they’re a big, big reason why.”

Wellsville will return five underclassmen from this year’s group and has some dedicated players working their way to the varsity level.

“We have an excellent program coming up through,” Burke said. “We’ll go back to work and see what we can do next year.”

No. 3 Waterloo 140 001 0 — 6 9 0

No. 1 Wellsville 010 100 0 — 2 5 1

Wa — Morgan Kapp (WP) (9K, 2BB) and Emma Smithers

We — Morgan Sibble (LP) (2K, 4BB) and Sierra Dickerson