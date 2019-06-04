Joddie Decker was just one of the Penn Yan Mustangs to compete in the New York State Qualifiers last Friday at Sodus, and with her first place finish, she now travels to participate in the New York State Championships Friday in Middletown.

Decker took first place in the 3000-meter run, notching a time of 10:56 and earning the right to move on. Coach Rick Smith is confident Decker will do well at the next level of competition.

“I think she’ll be in the top 10,” Smith said. “She’s a tough kid. She’s just got to get her head in it. To make it to states in track is very difficult.”

Decker is the best runner in the small school division, Smith explained, which means she is the best out of 87 schools in that event.

The Mustangs had other solid showings in the qualifiers. Decker also competed in the 1500 m run and placed fourth. Gracie Murphy, who only began running the steeplechase on May 3 at Hornell, finished in fourth place with a time of 8:04. Murphy also finished in sixth place in the 3000 m run with a time of 11:27.

Jaina Doyle finished 11th in 3000 m run with a time of 11:35. For the boys, Dominick Lafferty was seeded 10th in the pentathlon, but finished in seventh place.

Dundee

Eighth-grader Lily Hall finished sixth in the Division 2 girls triple jump competition with a distance of 34-01.5.

Matt Wood finished 4th with a 4:37.85 in the division 2 boys 1600m run and 6th in the 3200 m run.

Dundee’s 4x100 m relay team finish 8th in division 2 with a time of 46.37. The Scots 4 x 800 m relay team also finished 8th with a time of 8:54.81.

Preston Cole took 9th place in shot put with a distance of 41-02.75.

Leif Hoyt took 8th place in discus with a distance of 127-07 and Cole threw for 113-06.

Marcus Whitman

Bryan Best finish 7th in the division 2 boys 400 m hurdles in 1:00.34. Liam Prendergaast finished 4th in division 2 boys 3000 m steeplechase at 10:20.96.

The Wildcats 4x800 m relay team finish 10th in division 2 with a time of 8:56.15