Penn Yan’s Joddie Decker ran in the NYSPHSAA Track and Field Championships in Middletown High School June 7.

Decker, competing in the 3000-meter run, finished 12th in Division 2 with a time of 11:04. Her mark was good enough to earn 27th place overall in New York State.

“Joddie is a hard worker,” said Coach Rick Smith. “We look forward to her being at this championship meet next year.”