DELEVAN — Freedom Motorsports Park returned to action Friday night as Bellinger Electric presented the night's racing action. The BEI Lightning Series for DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds joined the Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bandits.

The Super Late Model feature saw Zach Carley grab the early advantage, and on a lap 3 restart, Dave Scott and Greg Oakes got together, collecting Al Brewer and Jason Dobson. Max Blair and Bryce Davis also sustained damage, but were able to continue. Blair motored past Carley on lap 9 to take the lead with Bryce Davis chasing after him a couple of laps later. Blair and Davis battled side by side for several laps with Davis getting the lead on lap 17. Blair flattened a right rear one lap later, putting Dutch Davies into second. Davis was able to hold off Davies over the final laps to take a career first Super Late Model win.

Super Late Model heats were won by Wyatt Scott and Zach Carley.

In the BEI Lightning Series Sportsman main event, James Michael Freisen jumped into the lead as Kyle Inman moved past Josh Wilcox into second. Brad Rouse and Chad Chevalier were moving up quickly, with Rouse getting to third on lap 13 and Chevalier entering the top five in the fifth spot. Inman took the lead on a restart and Rouse moved to second just past halfway. Inman was able to dice his way through lapped traffic in the final 10 laps to score the win. Rouse was second, followed by Freisen, Bret Senek, and Chevalier.

The BEI Lightning Series heats were won by Jim Harbison, Kyle Inman, and Brad Rouse. The 'Lo Cash Dash' was won by Dave DiPietro.

In the Street Stock feature event, Kurt Stebbins pulled out to the lead and held on through several early restarts. Bill Taylor moved into second on lap 8 but Stebbins held a staeady lead as Cummings charged back from a right rear flat tire to take second place from Taylor on lap 17. At the line, Stebbins had his second win of the year, followed by Cummings, Tom Kemp, Bill Taylor, and Randy Taylor

Street Stock heats were won by Bill Taylor and Tom Kemp.

The Mini Stock feature event saw Duane Powers hold the lead for the first third of the feature, but dropped out of the lead with mechanical issues. That gave the lead to Tyler Oakes, who lost the lead to Matt Mowrey. Mowrey got a flat right front tire on lap 12, handing the lead back to Oakes, who held on in a green-white-checker finish for the win.

Mini Stock heats were won by Tyler Oakes and Duane Powers.

In the Bandit division, Tierney White jumped out to a big lead at the start and held a steady lead over Dustin Skinner down to the white flag, when her car slowed and stopped. Dustin Skinner held off CJ Sherwood in a one lap dash and took his first win of the season.

The Bandit heat was won by Dustin Skinner.

Freedom Motorsports Park returns to action on Friday, June 21 with the 4th annual "Bixby Hill Shootout" featuring the Jim Torrance Memorial. The Super Late Models, DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bandits will be in action, with racing presenteed by Sixt Lumber. Racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

BELLINGER ELECTRIC NIGHT

SUPER LATE MODELS-BRYCE DAVIS, Dutch Davies, Dave DuBois, Nathan Hill, Kyle Bedell, Jason Dobson, Max Blair, Zach Carley, Al Brewer, Wyatt Scott, Dave Scott, Greg Oakes, Cory Egner.

BEI LIGHTNING SERIES SPORTSMAN-KYLE INMAN, Brad Rouse, James Michael Freisen, Bret Senek, Chad Chevalier, James Henry, Josh Wilcox, Robbie Johnson, Sam Hoxie, Darrell Borkenhagen, Derek Borkenhagen, Travis Wright, Billy Deming, Dave DiPietro, Garrison Krantz, Cameron Tuttle, Zach George, Noah Walker, Cody Wolfe, Matt Steffenhagen, Mike Eastman, Byron Dewitt (DNS).

STREET STOCKS-KURT STEBBINS, Dennis Cummings, Tom Kemp, Bill Taylor, Randy Taylor, Brandon Birdsall, Ryan Allen, Tim Schram, Ted Mascho, Andy Eastman, Tim Eastman, David Walker.

MINI STOCKS-TYLER OAKES, DJ Williams, Bruno Mowery, 04, Kevin Bacon, Joe Bieber, Matt Mowery, Eric Weiss, Duane Powers, Richard Kline, William Weller Jr, Andy Schumaker (DNS), Dylan Strade (DNS).

BANDITS-DUSTIN SKINNER, CJ Sherwood, Cody Atwater,Tierney White, Jarred Parris (DNS).