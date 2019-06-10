The dream came to an end last Wednesday, June 5 as the Penn Yan boys lacrosse team faltered in their attempt to reach the New York State Championship game for the second straight year. The Mustangs lost 13-6 in the Class D semifinals to LaFayette/Onondaga at Cicero-North Syracuse.

The Lancers took a 4-0 lead in the first quarter, but Penn Yan was able to battle back as Clay Kinyoun and Conner Fingar scored before the end of the quarter to make it 4-2.

Three LaFayette goals came in quick succession in the second quarter to make it 7-2 before Penn Yan regrouped to make it 7-5 at halftime. The Mustangs were outscored 6-1 in the second half for the final tally.

“We dug ourselves a hole early and I was pleased with how the kids fought back to make it 7-5 just before the half,” said Coach Brian Hobart. “We ran into another hot goalie and weren’t able to break through to get it to one.”

LaFayette’s goalie, Collin Dix, had a solid game in goal with 11 saves.

Penn Yan was led by Fingar’s three goals. Also scoring were Kinyoun, Devon Gerhardt, and Ayden Mowry with a goal apiece. Mekhi Mahan and Colton Smith each had an assist. In the goal, Griffin Emerson had four saves.

Even though the season ended with a loss, Hobart was pleased with the effort his team gave during the season.

“Over all I am very pleased with the performance of this group of kids, we reached our goal which is to win a Section V Championship,” he said. “Through six one-goal losses and playing 12 straight road games due to the turf being torn up, I couldn’t be happier with this team’s resilience.”

Hobart believes the future is bright for his young team.

“We have some holes to fill and lose a great deal of leadership but we also return kids who played very large roles and have a great deal of varsity experience,” he explained. “I am looking forward to seeing how hard these kids will work to continue the Penn Yan tradition.”

Lafayette/Onondaga went on to win the Class D state championship over the weekend with an overtime victory over Briarcliff.

The Mustangs finished the 2019 season with a 14-7 record, scoring 207 goals per game vs. 94 for all opponents. Leading scorers were Fingar (47 gaos, 26 assists), Smith (41 goals, 18 assists), Mowry (28 goals, 21 assists), Mahan (22 goals, 3 assists), and Gerhardt (21 goals, 37 assists).

The goalie combination of Griffin Emerson and Jeff Kinyoun had 151 saves vs. 94 goals against.