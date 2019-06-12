The Steuben County Division II Softball All-Star First and Second teams were released recently, with Hammondsport-Bradford's Destiny Hammond earning Most Valuable Player honors.

Hammond hit a blistering .600 with 42 hits, 24 RBIs and 16 steals and was a force in the circle for Hammondsport-Bradford going 10-2 with a 1.14 earned run average with 84 strikeouts.

"Destiny pitched well at the end of last season and it continued to flourish this year with Coach Yeoman working with the pitchers," Hammondsport-Bradford head coach Justin Stock said. "She complemented Cambri Harrian quite well in the circle with the merger with Bradford. As a hitter, had a phenomenal season. Hitting .600 for an entire season is quite an accomplishment. We certainly could not have had the success we did without a player of her caliber and the leadership skills she brought to the team."

Hammond helped the Lakers to a 15-4 regular season record.

The First Team All-Stars included McKenzie Boscoe (Bradford-Hammondsport), Cambri Harrian, (Bradford-Hammondsport), Maria Antonio (Bradford-Hammondsport), Jade Atherton (Jasper-Troupsburg), Shauna Pimm (Avoca-Prattsburgh), Victoria McDaniel (Arkport/Canaseraga), Allison Merry (Arkport/Canaseraga) and Meghan Patrick (Arkport/Canaseraga).

Earning Second Team honors were Rorie Witcomb (Bradford-Hammondsport), Lydia Deluzak (Bradford-Hammondsport), Tea Flynn (Bradford-Hammondsport), Mckenzie Hedges (Arkport-Canaseraga), Elizabeth Buisch (Arkport-Canaseraga), Alexis Barnes (Jasper-Troupsburg) and Lauryn Moore (Avoca-Prattsburgh).