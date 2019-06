PENN YAN — The following awards were presented at Penn Yan Academy’s 53rd Annual Sports Awards Program held June 10:

Girls Coaches’ Trophy: Joddie Decker

Boy’s Coaches’ Trophy: Conner Fingar

Edward L. Pond Football Award: Jack Peterson

William R. Crissy Golf Award: Cameron Bassage

Penn Yan Boys Soccer Alumni Award: Ralph Clancy

Sue Gute Spirit Award - Soccer: Rachel Wheeler

Debra Carroll Patton Volleyball Award: Hanna Brodmann

Coach Jerry Turner Basketball Award: Peyton Schuck

Finger Lakes USBC Sportsmanship Award: Kari Ayers and Emilie Thomas

Charles Bollen Memorial Scholarship: Kari Ayers

V. F.W. Vic Swanson Memorial Baseball Award: Peyton Schuck

Penn Yan Softball Alumni Award: Kiana Larham

PYA Girls Lacrosse Alumni Scholarship: Alexandra Cox

PYA Boys Lacrosse Alumni Award: Ayden Mowry and Mekhi Mahan

H.Cheryl Karweck Poole Memorial Scholarship - Lacrosse: Bryan Duran and Kenna Bradley

Nora Michelle Bartlett Award in Girls Track: Jaina Doyle

Matt Harer Memorial Sportsmanship Award: Peter Nicholson

Fred Marshall Jr. American Legion Award: Maci Nicholson

The Shirley Trombley Spirit Award: Brady Logan

United States Marine Corps Award: Jack Peterson and Akiya Brewer

Stork Insurance Sportsmanship Award: Peyton Schuck

Ken Johnson Sports Award: Daniel Jiang

Kyle Hopkins Outstanding Teammate Award: Clay Kinyoun

Outstanding Athletic Achievement

Individual Sectional Title Holders: Molly Pullen -Tennis; Claire Pullen - Tennis; Joddie Decker - Cross Country; Joddie Decker - 3000 Meter; Grace Murphy - Steeplechase

Varsity Club Winners

Boys Cross Country: Ayden Mowry

Boys Soccer: Ralph Clancy

Fall Cheerleading: Chloe Madigan

Football: Conner Fingar

Girls Cross Country: Grace Murphy

Girls Soccer: Mariah Hoover

Girls Tennis: Sydney Moravec

Golf: Peter Nicholson

Volleyball: Caitlin Wunder

Boys Basketball: Conner Fingar

Boys Bowling: Cameron Bassage

Girls Basketball: Joddie Decker/Peyton Comfort

Girls Bowling Emily Augustine

Winter Cheerleading: Taylor Snyder

Wrestling: Jarred Calice

Baseball: Peyton Schuck

Boys Lacrosse: Jack Peterson

Boys Tennis: Lukas Spears

Boys Track & Field: Daniel Jiang

Girls Lacrosse: Hayley Andersen

Girls Track & Field: Joddie Decker

Softball: Kayla Andersen

Clay Target Shooting: Alex Voak

Heart Award Winners

Boys Cross Country: Connor Moore

Boys Soccer: Tyler Griffin

Fall Cheerleading: Camryn Webber

Football: Brennan Prather

Girls Cross Country: Jaina Doyle

Girls Soccer: Cassandra Chidsey

Girls Tennis: Samantha Denson

Golf: Clark Simmons

Volleyball: Akiya Brewer

Boys Basketball: Kyler Lloyd

Boys Bowling: Trevor Harris

Girls Basketball: Jenna Curbeau

Girls Bowling: Andy Kniffin

Winter Cheerleading: Alexia Strong

Wrestling: Ayden Mowry

Baseball: Andrew Garren

Boys Lacrosse: Clay Kinyoun

Boys Tennis: Brian Hollister

Boys Track & Field: David Young

Girls Lacrosse: Alexandra Cox

Girls Track & Field: Grace Murphy

Softball: Marianna Dalglish

Clay Target Shooting: Marshall Chisenall.

