Former Bonnie basketball stars scattered across the globe

ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball program has been a breeding ground for professionals under head coach Mark Schmidt and his staff.

Since Schmidt took over the program, 22 of his Bonnies players have gone on to play professionally with many enjoying successful careers both close to home and overseas. During that time, St. Bonaventure basketball has truly gone global with players around the world. For more Bonnies pro updates and links to pro pages, click here.

Here's an update on what many of the former Bonnies have been doing during the past basketball season:

JAYLEN ADAMS 2014-18, NBA

Adams started the season on a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks, spending much of the early season shuttling between Atlanta and the Hawks' G-League team in Erie. In 20 games with the Bayhawks, he averaged 15.3 points per game and earned a permanent spot with the Hawks, signing a multi-year contract with the organization in February. He appeared in 34 games with the Hawks as a rookie, averaging 12.6 minutes per game along with 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds per night.

MATT MOBLEY 2016-18, Belgium

Mobley had an outstanding first season as the pro playing for Spirou of the Belgium-Euromillions League. He was named to the league's All-Offensive Team after shooting 51 percent from the floor (107-for-210) and 41.5 percent from distance with 98 3s. Including the league's playoffs, Mobley led the Euromillions League with 20.5 points per game. In 38 games, he averaged nearly 25 minutes per game, also adding 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

ANDREW NICHOLSON 2008-12, China

Nicholson had another dominant year playing in China. He spent the year with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association. The former NBA first round pick played 48 games and put up gaudy numbers – he averaged 27.0 points per game, shooting better than 60 percent from the floor. He also averaged 8.9 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per night. He helped his new team, the Fujian Sturgeons, to the CBA playoffs before their season came to a close.

MATTHEW WRIGHT 2010-14, Philippines

Wright is continuing his stellar pro career in the Philippines this season with yet another strong year. The former Bona standout stars for the Phoenix Fuel Masters of the Philippine Basketball Association where he has averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Their season is currently on-going.

YOUSSOU NDOYE 2011-15, France

Ndoye continues to be a standout player in France. With the French League's JL Bourg this year, Ndoye averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, hitting 61.7 percent of his shot attempts from the floor (164-for-266). He averaged 29.4 minutes in 31 games and led the team on the boards while ranking second in scoring behind only Georgia Tech product Zachery Peacock.

DENZEL GREGG 2013-17, France

After being an all-star in Austria, Gregg moved to France last August to play for Denain ASC Voltaire of the French league Pro B, the country's second division championship. He suited up in 21 games this year, averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game, shooting over 53 percent (56-for-105) from the floor.

ANDELL CUMBERBATCH 2013-15, France

Cumberbatch also plays for the French Pro B League, suiting up for Jean D'Arc Vichy Clermont. While there, he saw big minutes this year – he played in 32 games, averaging 28.3 minutes per contest and was strong for the squad. He posted 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and hit 52 percent of his field goal attempts (147-for-280).

MARCUS POSLEY 2014-16, Georgia

Posley moved to TSU-Hyundai Tbilisi of the Georgian League this year, averaging 13.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 13 games for the squad. He averaged 33.2 minutes and shot 41.9 percent from the floor (39-for-93). He will play in this year's The Basketball Tournament for Louisiana United in July as part of the 64-tournament with teams battling for $2 million. Games will air on ESPN.

CHARLON KLOOF 2011-14, Spain

Kloof played this season for Universidad Catolica De Murcia in the Spanish basketball league Liga Endesa. He played in 31 games, averaging 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.2 minutes per game over 31 contests.

OGO ADEGBOYE 2009-11, Italy

Adegboye came out of retirement to play in Italy this year, averaging 10.9 points per game for Zeus of the Italy-Serie A2 league. He has also previously been a frequent representative of his native Great Britain for the country's national team.

MARQUES GREEN 2001-04, Italy

Green continues to be a starter in the Italy-Serie A2 for Bakery Basket Piacentina. This year, he started 32 games and averaged 36.5 minutes per night well over a decade into his professional career. He scores 9.5 points per game, adding 7.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

J.R. BREMER 1998-02, Coaching

Bremer, one of the top players in Bonaventure history, recently moved into the coaching ranks after an outstanding professional career. In May he was named the head coach at Cleveland Heights High School as he took over the reigns of his alma mater. During his pro career, he played 31 games in the NBA with Cleveland and also played for Boston and Golden State. He then played overseas through 2016 with top leagues in Spain, Turkey, Bosnia, Greece and Russia.

DA'QUAN COOK 2008-12, China

Cook plays in the National Basketball League of China where he averages over 17 points per game for Anhui Putianxingfa for a league that is one step from the country's premiere CBA adding 15 rebounds per contest. Cook posted an impressive 28 points and 18 rebounds in early June against higher-ranked Beijing in his best outing of the year, then hauled in 21 rebounds vs. Wuhan this past week.

CHRIS JOHNSON 2011-13, Canada

Johnson is playing in Canada for the Guelph Nighthawks, averaging 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. The Nighthawks are members of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and they are currently in-season.

DION WRIGHT 2012-16, Libya

Wright currently plays for Al Ittihad in Libyan D1.

JONATHAN HALL 2008-10, Bolivia

Hall is currently on the roster of Kinwa in the Bolivia-Liga Superior league.