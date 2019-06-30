HOUGHTON — Josh Tompkins has been selected to take the reins of the Houghton College women’s volleyball program, Houghton Director of Athletics Matthew Webb announced.

Tompkins becomes the 11th head coach in the program’s 50-year history and takes over for Nancy Cole who resigned after 22 seasons on the sidelines.

“We are excited to add Coach Tompkins to the coaching staff at Houghton. As an alumnus, Josh knows Houghton well and will be a great addition to the staff,” said Webb. “His tenure as a volleyball coach at both the high school and club levels has allowed him to be very connected in the northeast region. Josh is a respected coach and is anxious to assume leadership of our program. His sincere faith, his passion for the sport, and his desire to invest in our student-athletes will serve him well in his new position.”

Tompkins comes to Houghton after successful stints as the head coach of the boys and girls volleyball programs at Cuba-Rushford High School. He coached the boys teams from 2005-2011, producing a record of 54-20, including two undefeated regular seasons, and earning three county championships. He took over the girls program in 2014 and produced a record of 96-11 in five seasons, earning back to back Section V titles in 2017-2018 and advancing to the New York State Tournament quarterfinals this past season. He was named Section V Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2018.

Tompkins has additional experience as coach of Octane VBC U16 club team and has been a coach at Houghton College Volleyball Camps for eight summers.

“It’s an honor to accept this position. I’m thankful to Dr. Webb, Dr. Mullen and the athletic staff at Houghton College for their faith in me. It seems that God opens doors at unexpected times and this is definitely one of those times,” said Tompkins. “It will be a fun and exciting challenge and I am glad to have some of the mentors in my life to make this possible. I am really excited to work with the athletes at this great institution. I have some big shoes to fill and I will do my best to give the athletes and program the best that I have.”

A 2005 Houghton graduate, Tompkins was a two-year member of Houghton’s men’s club volleyball team and won a 2002 New York State College Club championship. His playing experience started in Fairport, N.Y., where he advanced to four Section V Championship matches and earned league all-star honors in 2000 at Fairport High School. He was a member of a Pace Bootlegger Club team that was East Coast Champion in 2000 and finished in the top-10 in the nation in the U16 division.

Tompkins has stayed in the area since graduation, working as a Physical Education teacher and Athletic Director at both Friendship Central School and Cuba-Rushford. He will continue to teach at Cuba-Rushford while leading the Houghton program.

Tompkins earned a master’s degree in physical education from Empire State University in 2008.