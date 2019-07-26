2019 Gus Macker Dream Court dedicated in memory of Peters-Smith

HORNELL — Samantha Peters-Smith loved basketball, and she loved the annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

In fact, she played in the very first Gus Macker tournament 22 years ago, and did not stop until just a couple years ago. And after she hung up the shoes, she loved to watch the games and the walk the streets, cheering on her friends and family. And over the past few years — thanks largely to her effort — one could not find a single court without a team wearing those purple Peters Law jerseys.

"She not only loved to be there, but she loved to play. Sam played in the very first Gus Macker held in Hornell and basically every year after until just a couple of years ago, long after the rest of us had even touched a basketball!" said Maple City Physical Therapy co-owner Megan O'Brien. "She scored 1,000 points in high school and basketball was a passion her whole life."

“Sam grew up in Canisteo with a basketball family. She loved the game of basketball and her dad was a great basketball player. Her son was a great basketball player,” said Dan Galatio of the YMCA. “She was very much involved in basketball and loved Gus Macker.”

“Sam was a very avid basketball player in high school and then in college, and then when she returned to the area as an adult, she was also an avid supporter of Gus Macker. She always paid for teams to be in Macker. She played for years. Her son has played, her brother has played, her dad has coached — they are a big Macker family,” said Maple City Physical Therapy co-owner Jeremy Bittel.

So when Smith-Peters, the family court lawyer who made a living out of helping children, tragically passed away on March 10 this year, O’Brien and Bittel knew just how to honor her legacy.

O’Brien and Bittel, owners of Maple City Physical Therapy and staunch supporters of the Gus Macker, approached Galatio and asked if they could honor their friend by dedicating the “Dream Court” in her name for 2019.

“When Sam died suddenly, we were thinking, what could we do to help Sam and her legacy live on? Megan has known her since they were little kids, they grew up together, had kids together and were really great friends. And because our business has always supported Gus Macker, along with Megan’s personal relationship to Sam, we really felt like this would be a great event to do this at,” said Bittel. “And what better spot is there to do it than at the Dream Court?”

“We are dedicating our dream court to Sam this year with a lot of help from Maple City Physical Therapy. They’ve come together with us to do this,” said Galatio. “Every game that is played, we are going to mention something about Sam and remember her. And I think this is a really good way to do that.”

For those that have never seen the dream court, it is a specially designed red, white and blue All-American themed court that includes a synthetic surface and its own personal sound stage, complete with play-by-play and color commentary. Youth teams are randomly selected to play on the court, giving them the ultimate playing experience in a family friendly environment.

It gives all those who play in it a very special moment that they will undoubtedly cherish for the rest of their lives.

And based on her passions and lifelong goals of helping as many children as she could, honoring Smith-Peters at the Dream Court is the perfect way to cement her incredible legacy.

“The Dream Court is awesome. And it’s an amazing opportunity for us to have Sam’s legacy live on in this way. Sam loved children, and I know that if she were here to see it and see that the kids are being given these opportunities, it would make her so happy,” said Bittel. “It would mean the world to her.”