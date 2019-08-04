Zippo marks 15 years of the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN - With the NASCAR Xfinity race held Saturday, Zippo celebrated 15 years of the Zippo 200 at The Glen and the 26th overall year of partnership.

Zippo was founded in Bradford, Pennsylvania and the geographical location, as well as other factors were highlighted as a reason for the longevity of their partnership.

“We’re right down the road basically,” Lucas John, senior brand manager of global marketing for Zippo said. “The owner of our company, George Duke came [to The Glen] as a young child with his grandfather who is the founder of the company and the creator of the Zippo lighter.

“Some of [our partnership] is that tie to our owners childhood, but in recent years, I would say there is a lot of Zippo fans and we’re extending into camping as well. With the camping at Watkins Glen unparalleled, it makes sense.”

Pole winner of the Zippo 200 received a sterling silver Zippo lighter and the winner received an engraved solid gold Zippo lighter.

The turn 10 terrace at Watkins Glen was named the Zippo terrace and debuted last year.

The Zippo and Watkins Glen partnership is currently the longest partnership within the International Speedway Corporation.

LaJoie forfeits month’s salary to support cause

WATKINS GLEN - NASCAR Monster Energy Cup driver Corey LaJoie gave up a month's salary to support ‘Samaritan’s feet’ a non-profit organization dedicated to helping provide shoes to kids all around the world.

“I just had this thought pop in my head of a Samaritan's Feet car,” I was like, 'OK, how are you going to pay for it?' Because it's expensive," LaJoie said. "Racing is expensive, so then it was like clear as day I felt like, 'Hey, you've got to call Archie and ask him if he would not pay your salary for a month if he would put Samaritan's Feet on the car.'

LaJoie will be racing Sunday with more than 1,000 signatures on his No. 32 car from individuals who donated to his campaign along with the Samaritan’s feet logo. LaJoie’s idea raised 84,000 dollars.

“The average spend was $80 on our page and every name on the car is going to be putting shoes on the feet of three kids, so the 1,000 people that gave and sacrificed to be on the car, those are going to be putting shoes on the feet of three kids that probably never had shoes in their entire life,” said LaJoie.

To contribute to the fund and view the story of founder Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Ohonme and mission of the organization visit SamaritansFeet.org. You can go to SamaritansFeet.org/LaJoie to help LaJoie on his mission to reach 100,000 Hope Giver campaign as well."

Former champ Hamlin sporting special paint scheme

WATKINS GLEN - 2016 Watkins Glen winner Denny Hamlin will have have a special paint scheme today in his No. 11 Fedex Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It’s part of the Fedex cares initiative,” said Hamlin. “You see Fedex cares on my car for the last three or four years. That was about donating 200 million to 200 different communities by 2020.”

The next goal for Hamlin and Fedex is to donate 50 million to charity by 2023.

Today's schedule at The Glen

11:00am-11:30am MENCS Kids Autograph Session* (*Kids-only autograph session. Free wristbands to be picked up near the Go Bowling display on the Midway at 10:00 AM)

11:00am-11:15am Driver Appearance – Chase Elliott (Located at Sahlen’s Pit Inn)*

11:00am Denny Hamlin Meet and Greet with WGI Kids Club (Located in Great Room @ Media Center)

11:00am-11:15am Driver Appearance – Joey Logano (Located at The Bog)*

11:20am-11:35am Driver Appearance – Joey Logano (Located at Sahlen’s Pit Inn)*

11:30am-11:45am Driver Appearance – Chase Elliott (Located at Jack Daniels Club)*

11:30am-11:45am Driver Appearance – Ryan Preece/Chris Buescher (Located in The Bog)

11:30am Tweetup – Gatorade Victory Lane (Special guests to be announced)

11:45am-12:00pm Driver Appearance – Denny Hamlin (Located in The Bog) 12:30pm MENCS Driver/crew chief meeting – Media Center*

1:30pm-6:30pm *Hot Pass in Effect*

1:50pm Monster Energy NACAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

3:00pm Monster Energy NACAR Cup Series – Go Bowling at The Glen