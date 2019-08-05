Summer effort helps programs prepare for season

HORNELL — It’s almost time.

August is here, and that means football season.

While the actual season is still a couple of weeks away, both Hornell and Wellsville met for a bit of 7-on-7 action Thursday evening at Maple City Park to help both teams prepare for the upcoming grind of a season.

The teams have held summer workouts, inter-squad scrimmages and lifting sessions all summer long, but it's always a little different lining up against someone with a different color uniform.

And according to both coaches, the new looks and competition can be extremely valuable at this point of the preseason.

“Any time that you are going have a scrimmage format instead of having your team going against your other team, that’s always great. Especially when it’s a bigger school like Hornell that is well-coached. Our kids are up for the challenge and it was fun today,” said Wellsville coach Frank Brown.

“We are really glad that Wellsville decided to come down and they give us some great competition. Instead of just going against ourselves, it’s nice to see someone else and try out your stuff against someone who hasn’t seen it yet,” said HHS coach Erik Werner. “It’s a great day, and hopefully we can get a little bit better.”

Of course, things are made much easier when the coaching staffs and players have some familiarity. While the Hornell-Wellsville rivalry has been well documented, the truly intense competition rarely makes appearances in a setting like this, and it benefits all involved.

“We do this every year, and Wellsville is always willing to come down. Coach Brown is back, and I knew he was going to have all those guys working hard all summer and would be here. We’ve been in communication and we’ve had this plan,” said Werner. “And it’s nice because the kids kind of know each other, and I’m familiar with coach Brown, so that makes things easier.”

The night gave both programs a chance to fine-tune some things in the final weeks before the season officially begins.

“This is the one 7-on-7 format that I like. Not only is it competitive, but you really get to coach in between plays, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s an offensive happy game, which sometimes bothers me as a defensive coach, but it’s a good place to start,” said Brown. “But this is a great format, and I’m glad to be in Hornell today.”

And while the 7-on-7 action is very valuable, every person on the field would much rather be preparing for 11-on-11. But Aug. 19 is just a few weeks away, and games will begin in about a month.

“It’s 36 days until our first game, but who’s counting? I mean I remember when we were still in the 200s during the winter. It’s a new program for the kids, and we’ve been asking a bunch out of them,” said Brown. “I’m pretty happy with the turnout. We hand out equipment (today), and I’ll be interested to see what we get.”

“The kids that are showing up are really working hard. We have kids that aren’t coming to as many activities, which can always improve, but I’ve been pleased with the kids who are here,” said Werner. “They are here and busting their butts, and I think we will be able to continue that though the rest of the summer.”