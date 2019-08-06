PAINTED POST - Kevin Cook carded a 1-over par round of 73 at Indian Hills Golf Course on Sunday to win his third Twin Tiers Golf Championship.

Cook finished the tournament with a score of 3-under par, following a 1-under par 71 at Mark Twain, followed by a 4-under 68 at Soaring Eagles on Saturday.

Cook held off a late-charging Mike Fortuna, who shot a 1-under par round of 71 on the final day to finish two shots off the leader. Fortuna began the day four shots behind Cook.

Cook’s last Twin Tiers victory came in 2017 when he shot a final round of 6-under par at Mark Twain to take the title by two strokes over Rick Olson.

Danny Ames finished in third place with a tournament score of 1-over par. He began the day two shots off Cook after a Day 1 69 and a 72 at Soaring Eagles.

Defending champion Fran Palumbo was tied for the lead with Ames after a first-round 69, but battled at Soaring Eagles - finishing with a round of 75. Palumbo finished the tourney with a 2-over 74 at Indian Hills.

Don Fortuna placed fifth overall - 12 shots behind Cook, while Scott Bradley and Eric Muller tied for sixth - 17 shots off the lead.

Chip Keister and Ed Mazza tied for eighth, while Jim Rogers, Todd Sherry and Dave Sweet rounded out the top 10 with matching final scores of 232.

2019 Twin Tiers Golf Championship

Leaders

Cook, Kevin 71; 68; 73; - 212

Fortuna, Mike 71; 72; 71; - 214

Ames, Danny 69; 72; 75; - 216

Palumbo, Fran 69; 75; 74; - 218

Fortuna, Don 76; 70; 78; - 224

Bradley, Scott 71; 80; 78; - 229

Muller, Eric 75; 75; 79; - 229