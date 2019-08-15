Annual event honors Scio Medal of Honor recipient

DELEVAN — This Friday night the Zimmer Service Center ULMS Late Model Series storms into Freedom Motorsports Park in Delevan for the annual United States Marine Corp Corporal Jason Dunham Memorial.

The 30 lap main event will pay $2,500 to the winner of the prestigious event that is being held for the first time at Freedom.

Jason Dunham, a Scio native, was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions while serving with 3rd Battalion 7th Marines during the Iraq War. While on a patrol in Husaybah, his unit was attacked and he deliberately, selflessly covered an enemy grenade to save nearby Marines.

The Zimmer Service Center ULMS Late Model Series makes it second visit to Freedom with Max Blair leading the point chase over Scio native Mike Wonderling and Jason Dobson. Current track point leader, David Scott sits 4th in ULMS points and won the ULMS event in May at Freedom.

A good field of ULMS Late Models will be on hand for the event with local stand out favorites, Greg Oakes, Zack Carley and Cody Egner in attendance along with Nathan Hill, Doug Eck, Kyle Bedell, Dave Dubois, Dutch Davies and Chad Wright scheduled to make his first ever Freedom Motorsports Park appearance.

Pits open at 5 p.m. at Freedom with ULMS pre race tech beginning at 5:15 and closing at 6:45. ULMS registration is open at 5:15 p.m. and closes at 6:45 at the time of ULMS driver meeting. Hot laps will begin around 7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7:30 in honor of USMC Corporal Jason Dunham. All race teams are asked to have all motors off during this special few moments.

Freedom Motorsports Park will also crown their track champions in all divisions including the super late model division and it is also autograph night during intermission.

