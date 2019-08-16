Poags Hole Hillclimb at the top of its game

DANSVILLE — The Poag’s Hole Hill Climb is back for 2019 and is stronger than ever as the IRC Motoclimb Super Series makes its third stop on a championship tour in Dansville this Sunday afternoon.

The parking lots open up at 9 a.m. and the races are set to begin at 12:30 p.m. This event will be the third event in a four-event Championship Series that has some serious stakes this season.

According to Poag’s Hole Owner Mike Mistretta, the winner of this series will get a full sponsorship from IRC Tires and a fully-funded trip to the Hillclimb World Cup.

“We started a new Motoclimb Super Series, with four hills — in Wisconsin, North Dakota and California — and we are the third hill,” said Mistretta. “We really wanted to make this a true national event, so that’s what we are doing.”

Because of that, the competition promises to be as fierce as ever as making it over the top of the hill this year could be a life-changing moment.

“This year is a little different, however, because of IRC. They have sponsored our series this year and for whoever wins with the most points, IRC are going to fund a full trip to France for the World Cup next year,” said Mistretta. “So the winner of our series will be their fourth sponsored climber.”

Several of the top competitors in the country will be descending upon Dansville, and those at the top of the leaderboard will be looking to make their biggest mark of the tour. Logan Cipala comes into the weekend in the lead with 87 points, but is trailed closely by Harold Waddell, Austin Teyler and Joe Shipman.

“Logan Cipala is leading the series right now and Harold Waddell is a very close second. It’s a very tight race right now and Poag’s Hole is the toughest hill of any of them. And it’s proven to throw a wrench in the standings,” said Mistretta. “I was told that Logan was a little nervous because he’s never made it over the top of Poag’s Hole. And Harold has won this hill seven times, so it’s going to be exciting, to say the least.”

And as the competition continues to grow, Mistretta hopes that the crowds continue to show up in big numbers, and also thanked his big group of volunteers who make the weekend possible.

“We get spectators from all over, and it’s really amazing that we get them in and out in one day. The Sheriff’s Department, the volunteers, the paid parking and traffic control people all do an excellent job,” said Mistretta. “We are very lucky to have such a large number of volunteers. And without them, the weekend wouldn’t happen, plain and simple.”