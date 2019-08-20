CORNING — The Corning Hawks football program kicked off its first day of practice Monday at Corning-Painted Post high school.

Upwards of 36 players took the field for the first practice under head coach George Bacalles, who is entering his sixth season at the helm. The group has a mix of newcomers and returners.

“I wouldn’t call us young,” said Bacalles. “Maybe a little inexperienced, but enthusiastic.”

According to Bacalles, the first couple of weeks of practice are for basics, fundamentals and a refresher of what players already know.

“The first two weeks of any season is putting in your bases in terms of offense and defense,” Bacalles said. “After that, we’ll start scheming against other teams. For right now though, it’s teaching the base offense and defense we’re going to run and just trying to get better every day.”

In their first matchup, the Hawks will face off against Vestal at 7 p.m. on September 6 at Memorial Stadium in Corning.

Even as the season grows closer, Corning will keep a one game at a time mindset as per the norm in the Bacalles era.

“1-0 each week,” said Bacalles. “That’s our goal each week. Every week presents a new challenge, especially with as great of opponents that we have. The focus is 1-0 each week.”

Corning finished 3-6 last season after starting 3-1. Corning ended the year on a five-game losing streak with its season ending to Elmira 59-6 in the Section IV Class AA semifinals.