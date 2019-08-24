ST. BONAVENTURE — It has been a busy summer for former Bonnies moving around the world in pursuit of their professional careers.

During the tenure of head coach Mark Schmidt, 24 players have moved on to play professionally. Many of them have signed new deals in the past few weeks for the upcoming season.

Just in the past week, five former Bonnies signed new pro contracts.

Most recently, Courtney Stockard announced that he would go pro and take his talents to Finland. Stockard signed with the Lahti Basketball Club in the Finnish Basketball League on Monday.

Over his two seasons in the Brown and White, after sitting out two years due to injury, Stockard played in 59 games and scored 840 points, an average of 14.2 points per game. Over those 59 games, the Bonnies were 40-19.

As a senior, he was named First Team All-Atlantic 10 and was also an All-District selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Stockard was the Bonnies' leading scorer last year at 15.3 points per game. He ranked ninth in the Atlantic 10 in both scoring and assists (3.6 per game) and stood 20th in rebounding (5.6 per game). Stockard scored in double figures 23 out of his 28 games with five games of 20 points or more.

Last Friday, Jaylen Adams agreed to a deal to battle for a spot in training camp with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Andrew Nicholson, who has been one of the most dominant players in China in recent seasons, will stay in the Chinese Basketball Association with a new team – the Guangzhou Loong Lions. Nicholson, a first round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft who spent four seasons with the Orlando Magic before moving to the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets, averaged over 27 points per game last year with the Fujian Sturgeons. The previous year, his first in the CBA, he averaged 22 points per contest with the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

This past year, he shot better than 60 percent from the floor and averaged 8.9 rebounds per game with Fujian.

Another member of the 2012 St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 Champions is moving to a new squad as well. Demitrius Conger will suit up in Spain this year after signing with Real Betis Energia Plus Sevilla. Conger played in four leagues in three countries last year including the NBA Summer League last summer with the Boston Celtics.

Conger has been a star around the world, helping his squad to the Belgian Supercup championship in 2017 before moving to Australia and earning All-Australian NBL Forward of the Year honors in 2018 from Australiabasket.com. Now in his seventh season of pro basketball, he's played on three continents and in seven countries during his career after graduating from St. Bonaventure in 2013.

Dion Wright will also continue his professional career in Ukraine with the Cherkasy Monkeys.

Wright last played in Libya with Al Ittihad and also spent time in Cyprus where he averaged over 14 points and nearly eight rebounds per game. Now entering his fourth pro season, Wright graduated from St. Bonaventure as a key member of the program's 2015-16 Atlantic 10 co-regular season champions.

LaDarien Griffin started the recent signings by inking a deal with the Norrköping Dolphins in Sweden last month. Griffin will play in the Basketligan, the highest league in Sweden. The Dolphins are five-time league champions. While at St. Bonaventure, Griffin was named the 2017-18 Atlantic 10 Co-Most Improved Player of the Year.

Also in July, Charlon Kloof announced he had signed to play for Turkish club OGM Oramanspor, members of the Basketbol Super Ligi (BSL). The team was promoted to the first tier of the BSL after victory in the second tier TBL playoffs where they were 2017 champions.

A member of the Dutch national basketball team, Kloof has enjoyed an impressive professional career after playing for St. Bonaventure from 2011-14. He first went to Turkey for the 2014-15 campaign where he led his squad, Istabul DSI with 19.8 points per game. For the Dutch national team in 2015, he averaged 16.2 points per game in Eurobasket competition. After time in Italy in Lega Basket Serie A in 2016, he moved to Macedonia where he helped his team, MZT Skopje, to a league championship in the Macedonian First League as the league's 2017 Most Valuable Player. More recently, he played in the Spanish basketball league Liga Endesa in 2018-19.